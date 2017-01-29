Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
2017 NFL Combine - Saints Prospects

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; 2017 NFL Scouting Combine - Indianapolis, Indiana (Again) - Tues 28 Feb to Mon 6 Mar TV: NFL Livestream: NFL.com Who are five (5) prospects you really are looking forward to seeing?...

Old 02-25-2017, 05:30 PM   #1
2017 NFL Combine - Saints Prospects
2017 NFL Scouting Combine - Indianapolis, Indiana (Again) - Tues 28 Feb to Mon 6 Mar

TV: NFL

Livestream: NFL.com

Who are five (5) prospects you really are looking forward to seeing?
Old 02-25-2017, 05:33 PM   #2
Re: 2017 NFL Combine - Saints Prospects
Five edge rushers with most to prove at NFL Scouting Combine - NFL.com

1. Tim Williams, Alabama
2. Taco Charlton, Michigan
3. T.J. Watt, Wisconsin
4. Jordan Willis, Kansas State
5. DeMarcus Walker, Florida State
Old 02-25-2017, 06:29 PM   #3
Re: 2017 NFL Combine - Saints Prospects
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
Who would name their kid Taco? Now Meateater that's a name!
hagan714 likes this.
Old 02-25-2017, 06:31 PM   #4
Re: 2017 NFL Combine - Saints Prospects
Jordan Willis, Kansas State has my interest
