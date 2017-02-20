|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; NYJ Sheldon Richardson DE/DT available in trade. 3RD rd. all day Pay him the $$$ you would have paid Fairly. LOOMIS Make it happen...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-27-2017, 01:40 PM
|#1
|
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 578
|
how about SHELDON???
NYJ Sheldon Richardson DE/DT available in trade. 3RD rd. all day Pay him the $$$ you would have paid Fairly. LOOMIS Make it happen
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints Pre-Combine Draft Last Blog: 02-26-2017 By: hagan714
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81705-how-about-sheldon.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|02-27-2017 02:08 PM
|1
|how about SHELDON???
|This thread
|Refback
|02-27-2017 02:08 PM
|1
|The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|02-27-2017 02:05 PM
|1