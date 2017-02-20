Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
NYJ Sheldon Richardson DE/DT available in trade. 3RD rd. all day Pay him the $$$ you would have paid Fairly. LOOMIS Make it happen

how about SHELDON???
NYJ Sheldon Richardson DE/DT available in trade. 3RD rd. all day Pay him the $$$ you would have paid Fairly. LOOMIS Make it happen
Re: how about SHELDON???
Just saw this Triman and yes I agree but I would say now we should keep Fairley now and sign this guy. nothing better for a third or 4th and 7th
« Nick Mangold ... Should we? | - »
