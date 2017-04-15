Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
2017 Draft Day 2 - Rounds 2 and 3

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, April 28 Where is the 2017 NFL Draft? The 2017 NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia, the third city in four years to host the event. Chicago hosted the 2015 and '16 drafts, ...

Like Tree371Likes

Old 04-28-2017, 06:04 AM   #1
Threaded by Euphoria
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Hollywood, CA
Posts: 7,114

Blog Entries: 5
Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, April 28

Where is the 2017 NFL Draft?
The 2017 NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia, the third city in four years to host the event.
Chicago hosted the 2015 and '16 drafts, and New York hosted it in the 50 years prior.
Philadelphia, which hosted the inaugural draft in 1936, has not seen the event since 1961.

What channel is the 2017 NFL Draft on?
ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network all will provide live coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft. Online streaming will be available on NFL.com....
---------------------------------------------------------------------

I am thinking we are going Ohio again???

Curits Samuel WR/RB

Old 04-28-2017, 06:19 AM   #2
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,733
Re: Day 2:
Defensive line!!!!
Old 04-28-2017, 06:19 AM   #3
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 7,733
Blog Entries: 3
Re: Day 2:
Priority #1 -
Must improve the pass rush.
Old 04-28-2017, 06:22 AM   #4
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 7,733
Blog Entries: 3
Re: Day 2:
Willis
Dupree
Old 04-28-2017, 06:33 AM   #5
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Georgia
Posts: 6,139
Blog Entries: 3
Re: Day 2:
DeMarcus Walker, DE/DT, Florida State and I really like the Lattimore pick up. We got a CB just as good if not better than Butler, a lot cheaper and keep the 32nd pick.

and although the OT pick is not sexy it fills a need that will be open now or the end of the season.
Old 04-28-2017, 06:39 AM   #6
Problem?
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,963
Re: Day 2:
I really like Duke Riley. He brings a ton of energy and athleticism that our defense could use. Plus, he's practically cut from the same cloth as Debo Jones who was a big time impact player for the Falcons now.
Old 04-28-2017, 06:48 AM   #7
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 2,626
Blog Entries: 2
Re: Day 2:
I've been thinking the same thing about Samuel. Maybe not in the second round, but if he falls to the third I wouldn't be surprised to see the Saints take him, if he's there when they pick.

He's the scat back, who can play slot, that Payton likes to have. We don't have one of those now, so Samuel (especially considering he's a Buckeye) seems like the guy he'd take.

I wouldn't mind the player, but I believe there are bigger needs. I guess it depends on how much they value the remaining pass rushers and linebackers. I like Tarell Basham, from Ohio, as a third round prospect. Not sure about second round with him. Not high on many of the other edge rushers at this point. Some pretty good linebackers left, though.
Old 04-28-2017, 06:50 AM   #8
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,497
Re: Day 2:
Both picks have been injured and Ramczyk just had hip surgery. I like the players but the potential is high they will be on the bench. High risk high reward.
Old 04-28-2017, 06:54 AM   #9
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 2,626
Blog Entries: 2
Re: Day 2:
I really like Duke Riley. He brings a ton of energy and athleticism that our defense could use. Plus, he's practically cut from the same cloth as Debo Jones who was a big time impact player for the Falcons now.
I like him, too. Kendell Beckwith, as well. Riley is little more dymanic, though, and he really improved tremendously in his last two years. Beckwith is just a really smart player who is a sound tackler, with solid speed for a middle linebacker. He'd be a good get in the third round or later.

Tim Williams is still there as a pass rusher, but lacks much of an all around game. Who knows what will happen, but it'll be interesting.
Old 04-28-2017, 07:27 AM   #10
LB Mentallity
 
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,771
Blog Entries: 61
Re: Day 2:
players the saints will not draft because I want them

Marcus Williams FS Utah 6005 202 4.56 #20 Jr
Tarell Basham DE Ohio 6036 269 4.70 #93 Sr
George Kittle TE Iowa 6036 250 4.53 #46 rSr

another CB? write them off also because of me

Kevin King CB/FS/SS Washington 6032 200 4.43 #20 Sr
Fabian Moreau CB UCLA 6004 206 4.35 #10 rSr
Quincy Wilson CB/FS Florida 6012 211 4.54 #6 Jr
Chidobe Awuzie CB Colorado 5113 205 4.44 #4 Sr

I am curious to see if this reported love affair is true

Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston 6021 240 4.67 #81 Sr

another OSU player? does this love affair continue?

Raekwon McMillam ILB Ohio State 6016 240 4.78 #5 Jr

Annual small school wonder?

Derek Rivers DE Youngstown St 6042 255 4.61 #11

then there is

Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma 6011 226 4.45 #25 rSo

Not on my list at 42 so the saints will probably draft from here.

Budda Baker FS/CB/KR Washington 5095 192 4.52 Jr
Marcus Maye FS/SS Florida 5111 210 4.54 #20 rSr
Zach Cunningham MLB/OLB Vanderbilt 6034 234 4.67 #41 rJr
Carl Lawson DE Auburn 6015 253 4.67 #4.67 rJr
DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State 6021 273 4.86 #44 Sr
Chris Godwin WR Penn St 6010 209 4.42 #12 Jr
Curtis Samuel WR/RB/KR Ohio State 5105 196 4.31 #4 Jr
Zay Jones WR East Carolina 6021 201 4.45 #7 Sr
DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 6041 230 4.84 #14 rSo
Davis Webb QB California 6032 227 4.86 #7 Sr
Desmond King CB Iowa 5101 203 4.53 #14 Sr
Jourdan Lewis CB Michigan 5095 176 4.43 #26 Sr
Cordrea Tankersley CB/FS Clemson 6012 199 4.40 #25 Sr
Teez Tabor CB Florida 6002 192 4.50 #30 Jr
