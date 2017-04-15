2017 Draft Day 2 - Rounds 2 and 3

burningmetal 1000 Posts +

Re: Day 2: I've been thinking the same thing about Samuel. Maybe not in the second round, but if he falls to the third I wouldn't be surprised to see the Saints take him, if he's there when they pick.



He's the scat back, who can play slot, that Payton likes to have. We don't have one of those now, so Samuel (especially considering he's a Buckeye) seems like the guy he'd take.



I wouldn't mind the player, but I believe there are bigger needs. I guess it depends on how much they value the remaining pass rushers and linebackers. I like Tarell Basham, from Ohio, as a third round prospect. Not sure about second round with him. Not high on many of the other edge rushers at this point. Some pretty good linebackers left, though.