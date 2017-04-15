Saints should count their blessings as Marshon Lattimore falls right in their lap

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,166

Last year, they needed a pass-rushing defensive tackle and Sheldon Rankins, the best one on the board, fell to them at No. 12.







Desperate again for defensive help, the Saints were blessed by a surprising run on offensive players in the first 10 picks ahead of them. Consequently, the highest-rated cornerback fell right in their laps.



Marshon Lattimore was the best player in the draft at one of the Saints' highest priority needs. One could make an argument that he was the third best player in the entire draft for the Saints' needs, behind only defensive ends Myles Garrett and Solomon Thomas, who went Nos. 1 and 3, respectively.





