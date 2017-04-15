|
For the second consecutive year, the dominoes of the NFL Draft fell in the New Orleans Saints' favor. For once, the breaks went their way and they were able to marry need with prospect. Last year, they needed a pass-rushing
04-28-2017, 07:30 AM
Threaded by SmashMouth
For the second consecutive year, the dominoes of the NFL Draft fell in the New Orleans Saints' favor. For once, the breaks went their way and they were able to marry need with prospect.
Last year, they needed a pass-rushing defensive tackle and Sheldon Rankins, the best one on the board, fell to them at No. 12.
Desperate again for defensive help, the Saints were blessed by a surprising run on offensive players in the first 10 picks ahead of them. Consequently, the highest-rated cornerback fell right in their laps.
Marshon Lattimore was the best player in the draft at one of the Saints' highest priority needs. One could make an argument that he was the third best player in the entire draft for the Saints' needs, behind only defensive ends Myles Garrett and Solomon Thomas, who went Nos. 1 and 3, respectively.
04-28-2017, 07:33 AM
Re: Saints should count their blessings as Marshon Lattimore falls right in their lap
I'm sure he'll do great when teams have a 20 point lead on us and are running the ball down our throats in the 4th quarter, all because our front isn't a concern according to SP.
04-28-2017, 07:44 AM
Re: Saints should count their blessings as Marshon Lattimore falls right in their lap
04-28-2017, 07:44 AM
LB Mentallity
Re: Saints should count their blessings as Marshon Lattimore falls right in their lap
Count my blessing?
Athleticism is there.
I am praying to bless those Achilles.
Raw as all get up and was part of a rotation to get him through an entire 2016 season. Instincts I question. He is gun shy in run support. Dude is raw raw raw because he could not stay on the field at OSU. Not because he sat behind better talent. If he can stay healthy and gets coached up we may have struck gold. With the talent on the board with less risk involved I was left shaking my head.
Lets not candy coat the pick
High risk - High rewards
Annual member of the over crowed saints hot tub club?
vs
possible pro bowler? I have problems seeing that. solid starter at best
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
04-28-2017, 07:48 AM
Re: Saints should count their blessings as Marshon Lattimore falls right in their lap
Put me down as not impressed.
04-28-2017, 08:49 AM
Re: Saints should count their blessings as Marshon Lattimore falls right in their lap
Originally Posted by dizzle88Our front doesn't suck. We're still missing that big 4-3 DE who can run stop but options exist within reach of #42
I'm optimistic we land an impact DE and LB with our next two picks.
04-28-2017, 08:56 AM
Re: Saints should count their blessings as Marshon Lattimore falls right in their lap
Marshon Lattimore HAD issues with his hamstrings. It got to the point where it needed surgery. He HAD said surgery. Eversince then, he hasn't HAD any problems. He played all year last year injury free. I'd understand the cause for concern if he was hampered last year as well, but he wasn't. He had an outstanding year; a year so outstanding that he catapulted to the #1 prospect at his position. I'll say it again, if your hamstrings are bothering you, you aren't running a 4.36 at the combine. This kid will make an immediate impact. He has the speed and ball skills to trail receivers and bait the Quarterback into making a throw for an easy interception. By midseason everyone will see that.
"Nobody can give you freedom. Nobody can give you equality or justice or anything. If you're a man, you take it."
- el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz
04-28-2017, 09:02 AM
LB Mentallity
Re: Saints should count their blessings as Marshon Lattimore falls right in their lap
Originally Posted by rezburnaWe are all banking our right. If so the saints have a A+ first round
04-28-2017, 09:05 AM
Re: Saints should count their blessings as Marshon Lattimore falls right in their lap
04-28-2017, 09:06 AM
Re: Saints should count their blessings as Marshon Lattimore falls right in their lap
Lattimore needs to take care of those hammies before playing any snaps in training game and well before game time. I think Special K is a replacement for LT or RT depending on which one suits him more. He can play either and this was our best pick so far. The second and third rounds are the make are break for our draft. 42, 76 and 103. WE WILL GET SOME GOOD ONES FOR SURE!
