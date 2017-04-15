Despite defensive needs, Saints pick offensive tackle at No. 32

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,166

I get it. It wasn't "sexy." It wasn't a defensive player. It also wasn't an immediate need taken with the pick the team acquired from New England in the Brandin Cooks trade.



Yet, there's no doubt the Saints chose the best available player on their draft board. So you can't really fault them in that sense.







Ramczyk tied for NFL.com's highest grade of all the offensive linemen in this year's draft. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle also was rated CBS Sports' 16th best overall prospect.



The run of defensive players at the back end of the first round likely spurred this move by the Saints.



