04-28-2017, 07:33 AM
|
I'm going to assume not too many New Orleans Saints fans were enamored with the team's selection of Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk at No. 32 overall in the NFL Draft.
I get it. It wasn't "sexy." It wasn't a defensive player. It also wasn't an immediate need taken with the pick the team acquired from New England in the Brandin Cooks trade.
Yet, there's no doubt the Saints chose the best available player on their draft board. So you can't really fault them in that sense.
Ramczyk tied for NFL.com's highest grade of all the offensive linemen in this year's draft. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle also was rated CBS Sports' 16th best overall prospect.
The run of defensive players at the back end of the first round likely spurred this move by the Saints.
|
04-28-2017, 07:42 AM
|
Re: Despite defensive needs, Saints pick offensive tackle at No. 32
Not only an heir apparent to Strief, but he may be able to win the job outright.
04-28-2017, 07:52 AM
|
Re: Despite defensive needs, Saints pick offensive tackle at No. 32
04-28-2017, 08:00 AM
|
Re: Despite defensive needs, Saints pick offensive tackle at No. 32
Maybe he'd be there 10 picks later at 42, maybe not. Maybe he is an upgrade over Strief...
All I know if we could have jumped the Niners at 31 and gotten Foster, a second starter on defense for probably a 7th this year or next. Pissed.
04-28-2017, 08:19 AM
|
Re: Despite defensive needs, Saints pick offensive tackle at No. 32
The kind of pick that, if we're not going defense, is what I like. As other's have said you build from the lines, and this guy is going to be great on the o-line. I'm smiling.
04-28-2017, 08:20 AM
|
Re: Despite defensive needs, Saints pick offensive tackle at No. 32
Man, a lot of people don't get that the draft is about the future. If you draft straight up for need you're probably a terrible franchise.
04-28-2017, 08:28 AM
|
Re: Despite defensive needs, Saints pick offensive tackle at No. 32
