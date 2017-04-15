Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Roger Awefell

Roger Awefell

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; We've known it for years - Roger Goodell SUCKS. This guy gets to be more of an a-hole every year. He's now to the point that he taunts the fan into booing him more. Is he now a WWE heel!??? ...

Like Tree2Likes
  • 1 Post By vpheughan
  • 1 Post By arsaint

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 04-29-2017, 05:28 AM   #1
Saint Historian
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: deep in the bowels of a hidden bunker, somewhere under the brick & steel of a nondescript building..
Posts: 2,354
Roger Awefell
We've known it for years - Roger Goodell SUCKS.

This guy gets to be more of an a-hole every year. He's now to the point that he taunts the fan into booing him more.

Is he now a WWE heel!???

If so I think NFL fans need to start the Kurt Angle "YOU SUCK" chant...
arsaint is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 06:20 AM   #2
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 1,792
Re: Roger Awefell
FYI Jul 24, 2015 - NFL athletes voted Eagles fans the worst in the league. Booing is what they are known for! The Commish was getting them to give their best. They Booed Santa Claus!!
hagan714 likes this.
vpheughan is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 06:34 AM   #3
Saint Historian
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: deep in the bowels of a hidden bunker, somewhere under the brick & steel of a nondescript building..
Posts: 2,354
Re: Roger Awefell
While I get that Philly fans would boo a convent full of elderly nuns, NYC and Chicago were no different.

This man is despised by fans all over the NFL. I don't remember any commissioner in the past or in any of the other sports as disliked as he is, and the punk seems to revel in it.

Oh for the day they dare have the draft in NOLA...
hagan714 likes this.
arsaint is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 06:40 AM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 1,792
Re: Roger Awefell
His bosses the team owners are why he is there.
vpheughan is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 09:33 AM   #5
Hou Saints Fan
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,797
Re: Roger Awefell
Originally Posted by arsaint View Post
While I get that Philly fans would boo a convent full of elderly nuns, NYC and Chicago were no different.

This man is despised by fans all over the NFL. I don't remember any commissioner in the past or in any of the other sports as disliked as he is, and the punk seems to revel in it.

Oh for the day they dare have the draft in NOLA...
Gary Betman NHL Commissioner isn't to far behind Goddell, he has gone on the record several times saying that CTE isn't linked to concussions and that hockey is not as violent as football
RaginCajun83 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 11:13 AM   #6
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,844
Blog Entries: 45
Re: Roger Awefell
Halo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints NFL 2017 Draft Days In Game Discussion | 2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82579-roger-awefell.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Roger Awefell This thread Refback 04-29-2017 05:47 AM 1
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 04-29-2017 05:36 AM 5


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:01 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts