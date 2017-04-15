arsaint Saint Historian

Re: Roger Awefell While I get that Philly fans would boo a convent full of elderly nuns, NYC and Chicago were no different.



This man is despised by fans all over the NFL. I don't remember any commissioner in the past or in any of the other sports as disliked as he is, and the punk seems to revel in it.



Oh for the day they dare have the draft in NOLA... hagan714 likes this.