|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; We've known it for years - Roger Goodell SUCKS. This guy gets to be more of an a-hole every year. He's now to the point that he taunts the fan into booing him more. Is he now a WWE heel!??? ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|04-29-2017, 05:28 AM
|#1
|
Saint Historian
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: deep in the bowels of a hidden bunker, somewhere under the brick & steel of a nondescript building..
Posts: 2,354
|
Roger Awefell
We've known it for years - Roger Goodell SUCKS.
This guy gets to be more of an a-hole every year. He's now to the point that he taunts the fan into booing him more.
Is he now a WWE heel!???
If so I think NFL fans need to start the Kurt Angle "YOU SUCK" chant...
|Latest Blogs
|
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 11 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
Why a Blocking TE with Hands is such a huge need. Last Blog: 04-15-2017 By: hagan714
|04-29-2017, 06:20 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 1,792
|
Re: Roger Awefell
FYI Jul 24, 2015 - NFL athletes voted Eagles fans the worst in the league. Booing is what they are known for! The Commish was getting them to give their best. They Booed Santa Claus!!
|04-29-2017, 06:34 AM
|#3
|
Saint Historian
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: deep in the bowels of a hidden bunker, somewhere under the brick & steel of a nondescript building..
Posts: 2,354
|
Re: Roger Awefell
While I get that Philly fans would boo a convent full of elderly nuns, NYC and Chicago were no different.
This man is despised by fans all over the NFL. I don't remember any commissioner in the past or in any of the other sports as disliked as he is, and the punk seems to revel in it.
Oh for the day they dare have the draft in NOLA...
|04-29-2017, 06:40 AM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 1,792
|
Re: Roger Awefell
His bosses the team owners are why he is there.
|04-29-2017, 09:33 AM
|#5
|
Hou Saints Fan
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,797
|
Re: Roger Awefell
Originally Posted by arsaintGary Betman NHL Commissioner isn't to far behind Goddell, he has gone on the record several times saying that CTE isn't linked to concussions and that hockey is not as violent as football
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82579-roger-awefell.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Roger Awefell
|This thread
|Refback
|04-29-2017 05:47 AM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|04-29-2017 05:36 AM
|5