NFL Draft 2017: Where LSU and Louisiana players were selected

This one is for the locals. Below are the players from LSU and Louisiana that were selected in rounds 1, 2 and 3. Enjoy!



LSU



Round 1, 4th overall: Runningback Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1, 6th overall: Safety Jamal Adams, New York Jets

Round 1, 27th overall: Cornerback Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills



Round 2, 58th overall: Center Ethan Pocic, Seattle Seahawks



Round 3, 75th overall: Linebacker Duke Riley, Atlanta Falcons

Round 3, 107th overall: Linebacker Kendell Beckwith, Tampa Bay



Louisiana Tech



Round 3, 82nd overall: Wide-Receiver and Special Teams Carlos Henderson, Denver Broncos



Grambling



Round 3, 98th overall: Wide Receiver Chad Williams, Arizona Cardinals

