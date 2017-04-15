NFL Draft 2017: Where LSU and Louisiana players were selected

|
This one is for the locals. Below are the players from LSU and Louisiana that were selected in rounds 1, 2 and 3. Enjoy! LSU Round 1, 4th overall: Runningback Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1, 6th overall: Safety Jamal
|
|
SmashMouth
This one is for the locals. Below are the players from LSU and Louisiana that were selected in rounds 1, 2 and 3. Enjoy!
LSU
Round 1, 4th overall: Runningback Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1, 6th overall: Safety Jamal Adams, New York Jets
Round 1, 27th overall: Cornerback Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills
Round 2, 58th overall: Center Ethan Pocic, Seattle Seahawks
Round 3, 75th overall: Linebacker Duke Riley, Atlanta Falcons
Round 3, 107th overall: Linebacker Kendell Beckwith, Tampa Bay
Louisiana Tech
Round 3, 82nd overall: Wide-Receiver and Special Teams Carlos Henderson, Denver Broncos
Grambling
Round 3, 98th overall: Wide Receiver Chad Williams, Arizona Cardinals
|
