Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Article: New Orleans Saints' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection

New Orleans Saints' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Round 1, No. 11 overall: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State My take: The Saints had two glaring needs above all else: edge rusher and cornerback. And they filled one of them without having to reach. Better yet, they avoided overpaying ...

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By lee909

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 04-29-2017, 09:31 AM   #1
Threaded by SmashMouth
I donated, did you?
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,172

Blog Entries: 29
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Round 1, No. 11 overall: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State


My take: The Saints had two glaring needs above all else: edge rusher and cornerback. And they filled one of them without having to reach. Better yet, they avoided overpaying for a veteran after mulling trades for New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson this offseason. Now they have their corner, and they still have four more picks before the end of the third round.

The big concern with Lattimore is his injury history after significant hamstring issues sidelined him for 21 games early in his career at Ohio State. But he stayed healthy and played great in 2016, with four interceptions to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors. ESPN analyst Jon Gruden warned that Lattimore still has a way to go in his development, though, after only one full season of college experience. Gruden said Lattimore particularly needs to get better in the slot.

read more from Triplett on ESPN

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: i?img=%2Fphoto%2F2017%2F0424%2Fr202679_576x324_16%2D9.jpg Views: 0 Size: 41.1 KB ID: 11934  

Views: 136
Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 09:33 AM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Watford England
Posts: 6,901
Blog Entries: 1
Re: New Orleans Saints' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection
NFL DRAFT 2017

NFL

MOCKING THE DRAFT
Saints pick Alvin Kamara, one of college footballs most underrated, and underused players
The Tennessee running back will face more competition to get on the field, but dont bet against him.

by Christian D'Andrea@TrainIsland Apr 28, 2017



Alvin Kamara was often overlooked during his college career, whether it was at Alabama or Tennessee, but found a way to make an impact when given an opportunity. The versatile tailback stepped out of the shadows and into the big time when the New Orleans made him the 67th pick of the 2017 NFL draft after trading up to acquire the selection.

Kamara never saw the field for the Crimson Tide and spent most of his time with the Volunteers in a complementary role to Jalen Hurd, but made the most of his opportunities to emerge as a dynamic scoring threat in the SEC.

The shifty back scored 23 touchdowns on just 284 touches at Tennessee, an excellent eight percent touchdown rate. For comparisons sake, Hurd  the man who held down UTs top spot before leaving the program midway through last season  scored on approximately 3.8 percent of his plays.

Kamara will finally get his chance to shine on Sundays.
The Georgia native was always expected to make it to the NFL, but his path was twisted. He was an elite high school prospect when he signed to play for Alabama, but a knee injury forced him to redshirt his freshman season.


Eclipsed on the depth chart by standouts like Derrick Henry and T.J. Yeldon, coupled with a suspension for behavior reasons and an arrest for driving with a suspended license, he transferred to Hutchinson Community College. One man-among-boys season in Kansas made him a five-star junior college recruit Tennessee was happy to pick up.

The Volunteers offered the same problem the Crimson Tide did, albeit on a smaller scale: Kamara was stuck behind Hurd on the depth chart. Fortunately, the Vols found a way to work the more versatile transfer into the game plan more and more. While he averaged fewer than nine carries per game in his FBS career, he also caught more than three passes per contest. The smaller Kamara was the lightning to Hurds thunder out of the backfield.

Hes earned everything hes gotten, especially respect. Former UT linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin was asked who the toughest player he faced in college was, and he said Kamara.
What makes Alvin Kamara worthy of a high draft pick?
Kamara believes hes worthy of a premier draft slot, but hes determined to make his career work no matter where hes selected. The shifty tailback has the acceleration and hip movement to make defenders whiff on big plays; he could find a way to break tackles in a phone booth. Despite his relatively small size, he runs through arm tackles and can drag linebackers forward for large gains. Hes got a nose for the end zone that cant be taught.

As a receiver, hes more than just a safety valve out of the backfield. Hes intuitive when his quarterback is in trouble, and works well to cut back to the ball and turn nothing into something. Hes a constant wheel-route threat; matching him up against a linebacker is asking for trouble. Get him a screen pass in space, and then watch opposing defenses unravel.

What are his weaknesses?
Kamaras penchant for big runs would be even bigger if he could find a way to make safeties and defensive backs miss. While hes dynamite near the line of scrimmage and in traffic, he made too many mistakes that cut 30-yard runs down to eight-yard gains at Tennessee.

While hes improving as a blocker, hes a small-ish back (214 pounds) who can get overrun in blitz protection. With a knee injury in his past and a limited workload in college, its tough to gauge what exactly his ceiling is in the NFL. He has the skills of an every-down feature back, but hasnt played that role since junior college
"Two receivers to the left, Garcon to the right. Manning in the shotgun, puts Collie in motion. Looks in his direction...it's picked off! It's picked off! It's Tracy Porter again! He's runnin' free! He's gonna go all the way!
lee909 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 09:34 AM   #3
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Watford England
Posts: 6,901
Blog Entries: 1
Re: New Orleans Saints' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection
I like the fact he wasn't heavily used in College. Too many are run down by early bell cow work and shot beforr their first contract ends
RockyMountainSaint likes this.
lee909 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player | Despite defensive needs, Saints pick offensive tackle at No. 32 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82583-new-orleans-saints-2017-draft-picks-analysis-every-selection.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest Malcolm Butler News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 04-29-2017 10:08 AM 1
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 04-29-2017 09:53 AM 2
New Orleans Saints' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection This thread Refback 04-29-2017 09:33 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:01 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts