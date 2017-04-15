|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Round 1, No. 11 overall: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State My take: The Saints had two glaring needs above all else: edge rusher and cornerback. And they filled one of them without having to reach. Better yet, they avoided overpaying ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|04-29-2017, 09:31 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,172
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Round 1, No. 11 overall: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
My take: The Saints had two glaring needs above all else: edge rusher and cornerback. And they filled one of them without having to reach. Better yet, they avoided overpaying for a veteran after mulling trades for New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson this offseason. Now they have their corner, and they still have four more picks before the end of the third round.
The big concern with Lattimore is his injury history after significant hamstring issues sidelined him for 21 games early in his career at Ohio State. But he stayed healthy and played great in 2016, with four interceptions to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors. ESPN analyst Jon Gruden warned that Lattimore still has a way to go in his development, though, after only one full season of college experience. Gruden said Lattimore particularly needs to get better in the slot.
read more from Triplett on ESPN
|
Views: 136
|Latest Blogs
|
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 11 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
Why a Blocking TE with Hands is such a huge need. Last Blog: 04-15-2017 By: hagan714
|04-29-2017, 09:33 AM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Watford England
Posts: 6,901
Blog Entries: 1
|
Re: New Orleans Saints' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection
NFL DRAFT 2017
NFL
MOCKING THE DRAFT
Saints pick Alvin Kamara, one of college footballs most underrated, and underused players
The Tennessee running back will face more competition to get on the field, but dont bet against him.
by Christian D'Andrea@TrainIsland Apr 28, 2017
Alvin Kamara was often overlooked during his college career, whether it was at Alabama or Tennessee, but found a way to make an impact when given an opportunity. The versatile tailback stepped out of the shadows and into the big time when the New Orleans made him the 67th pick of the 2017 NFL draft after trading up to acquire the selection.
Kamara never saw the field for the Crimson Tide and spent most of his time with the Volunteers in a complementary role to Jalen Hurd, but made the most of his opportunities to emerge as a dynamic scoring threat in the SEC.
The shifty back scored 23 touchdowns on just 284 touches at Tennessee, an excellent eight percent touchdown rate. For comparisons sake, Hurd the man who held down UTs top spot before leaving the program midway through last season scored on approximately 3.8 percent of his plays.
Kamara will finally get his chance to shine on Sundays.
The Georgia native was always expected to make it to the NFL, but his path was twisted. He was an elite high school prospect when he signed to play for Alabama, but a knee injury forced him to redshirt his freshman season.
Eclipsed on the depth chart by standouts like Derrick Henry and T.J. Yeldon, coupled with a suspension for behavior reasons and an arrest for driving with a suspended license, he transferred to Hutchinson Community College. One man-among-boys season in Kansas made him a five-star junior college recruit Tennessee was happy to pick up.
The Volunteers offered the same problem the Crimson Tide did, albeit on a smaller scale: Kamara was stuck behind Hurd on the depth chart. Fortunately, the Vols found a way to work the more versatile transfer into the game plan more and more. While he averaged fewer than nine carries per game in his FBS career, he also caught more than three passes per contest. The smaller Kamara was the lightning to Hurds thunder out of the backfield.
Hes earned everything hes gotten, especially respect. Former UT linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin was asked who the toughest player he faced in college was, and he said Kamara.
What makes Alvin Kamara worthy of a high draft pick?
Kamara believes hes worthy of a premier draft slot, but hes determined to make his career work no matter where hes selected. The shifty tailback has the acceleration and hip movement to make defenders whiff on big plays; he could find a way to break tackles in a phone booth. Despite his relatively small size, he runs through arm tackles and can drag linebackers forward for large gains. Hes got a nose for the end zone that cant be taught.
As a receiver, hes more than just a safety valve out of the backfield. Hes intuitive when his quarterback is in trouble, and works well to cut back to the ball and turn nothing into something. Hes a constant wheel-route threat; matching him up against a linebacker is asking for trouble. Get him a screen pass in space, and then watch opposing defenses unravel.
What are his weaknesses?
Kamaras penchant for big runs would be even bigger if he could find a way to make safeties and defensive backs miss. While hes dynamite near the line of scrimmage and in traffic, he made too many mistakes that cut 30-yard runs down to eight-yard gains at Tennessee.
While hes improving as a blocker, hes a small-ish back (214 pounds) who can get overrun in blitz protection. With a knee injury in his past and a limited workload in college, its tough to gauge what exactly his ceiling is in the NFL. He has the skills of an every-down feature back, but hasnt played that role since junior college
|
"Two receivers to the left, Garcon to the right. Manning in the shotgun, puts Collie in motion. Looks in his direction...it's picked off! It's picked off! It's Tracy Porter again! He's runnin' free! He's gonna go all the way!
|04-29-2017, 09:34 AM
|#3
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Watford England
Posts: 6,901
Blog Entries: 1
|
Re: New Orleans Saints' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection
I like the fact he wasn't heavily used in College. Too many are run down by early bell cow work and shot beforr their first contract ends
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82583-new-orleans-saints-2017-draft-picks-analysis-every-selection.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest Malcolm Butler News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|04-29-2017 10:08 AM
|1
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|04-29-2017 09:53 AM
|2
|New Orleans Saints' 2017 draft picks: Analysis for every selection
|This thread
|Refback
|04-29-2017 09:33 AM
|1