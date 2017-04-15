|
Rounds 4-7: Noon ET, Saturday, April 29 Where is the 2017 NFL Draft? The 2017 NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia, the third city in four years to host the event. Chicago hosted the 2015 and '16 drafts, and
|
|
|04-29-2017, 11:07 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by WillSaints81
Rounds 4-7: Noon ET, Saturday, April 29
Where is the 2017 NFL Draft?
The 2017 NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia, the third city in four years to host the event.
Chicago hosted the 2015 and '16 drafts, and New York hosted it in the 50 years prior.
Philadelphia, which hosted the inaugural draft in 1936, has not seen the event since 1961.
What channel is the 2017 NFL Draft on?
ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network all will provide live coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft. Online streaming will be available on NFL.com.
|
|04-29-2017, 11:10 AM
|#2
|
|
Re: Day three
We have one more pick.
Does that even warrant a thread?
|04-29-2017, 11:12 AM
|#3
|
|
Re: Day three
So there's no need to even watch the draft because it does not matter who their sixth is? Probably anther special teams player I guess.
|04-29-2017, 11:18 AM
|#4
|
|
Re: Day three
Eh, I think the day after the draft is more interesting than the 6th and 7th rounds. Late in the draft is where teams start making ridiculous picks, hoping that super raw athletes tap into their potential. The rookie free agent pool has more polished players who aren't considered to have as much upside, yet it seems like more of them become successful than late round picks.
|04-29-2017, 11:40 AM
|#7
|
LB Mentallity
|
Re: Day three:Rounds 4-7
George Kittle TE Iowa 6036 250 4.53 #46 rSr
Vincent Taylor*, DT/NT/, Oklahoma State 6025 304 5.07 #96 rJr
Jordan Evans ILB/OLB/SS Oklahoma 6021 232 4.51 #26 Sr
Keionta Davis, DE, Chattanooga 6030 274 4.86 #93 rSr
Kai Nacua FS/SS/ST BYU 6005 209 4.49 #12 Sr
Robert Davis WR Georgia State 6025 219 4.45
|04-29-2017, 12:07 PM
|#9
|
|
Re: Day three:Rounds 4-7
Originally Posted by hagan714Even though I still fear a QB pick here, I'm in agreement that the TE position should be the next one addressed in our draft.
|
|
|
|
