Day three:Rounds 4-7

Rounds 4-7: Noon ET, Saturday, April 29 Where is the 2017 NFL Draft? The 2017 NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia, the third city in four years to host the event. Chicago hosted the 2015 and '16 drafts

04-29-2017, 11:07 AM
Threaded by WillSaints81
Rounds 4-7: Noon ET, Saturday, April 29


Where is the 2017 NFL Draft?

The 2017 NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia, the third city in four years to host the event.
Chicago hosted the 2015 and '16 drafts, and New York hosted it in the 50 years prior.
Philadelphia, which hosted the inaugural draft in 1936, has not seen the event since 1961.

What channel is the 2017 NFL Draft on?

ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network all will provide live coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft. Online streaming will be available on NFL.com.

Since no one posted a thread here....

04-29-2017, 11:10 AM
Re: Day three
We have one more pick.

Does that even warrant a thread?
04-29-2017, 11:12 AM
Re: Day three
So there's no need to even watch the draft because it does not matter who their sixth is? Probably anther special teams player I guess.
04-29-2017, 11:18 AM
Re: Day three
Eh, I think the day after the draft is more interesting than the 6th and 7th rounds. Late in the draft is where teams start making ridiculous picks, hoping that super raw athletes tap into their potential. The rookie free agent pool has more polished players who aren't considered to have as much upside, yet it seems like more of them become successful than late round picks.
04-29-2017, 11:27 AM
Re: Day three
I think we go QB with our last pick. Still some good ones out there. Peterman and Kaaya are the top of the list.
04-29-2017, 11:34 AM
Re: Day three:Rounds 4-7
Why not go with a short defensive lineman with short arms!

04-29-2017, 11:40 AM
Re: Day three:Rounds 4-7
George Kittle TE Iowa 6036 250 4.53 #46 rSr
Vincent Taylor*, DT/NT/, Oklahoma State 6025 304 5.07 #96 rJr
Jordan Evans ILB/OLB/SS Oklahoma 6021 232 4.51 #26 Sr
Keionta Davis, DE, Chattanooga 6030 274 4.86 #93 rSr
Kai Nacua FS/SS/ST BYU 6005 209 4.49 #12 Sr
Robert Davis WR Georgia State 6025 219 4.45
04-29-2017, 12:07 PM
Re: Day three:Rounds 4-7
I love the speed which GM's make the picks. Personally thing Goodell makes the draft a drama for the first two rounds.
04-29-2017, 12:13 PM
Originally Posted by hagan714 View Post
George Kittle TE Iowa 6036 250 4.53 #46 rSr
Vincent Taylor*, DT/NT/, Oklahoma State 6025 304 5.07 #96 rJr
Jordan Evans ILB/OLB/SS Oklahoma 6021 232 4.51 #26 Sr
Keionta Davis, DE, Chattanooga 6030 274 4.86 #93 rSr
Kai Nacua FS/SS/ST BYU 6005 209 4.49 #12 Sr
Robert Davis WR Georgia State 6025 219 4.45
Even though I still fear a QB pick here, I'm in agreement that the TE position should be the next one addressed in our draft.
04-29-2017, 12:13 PM
Re: Day three:Rounds 4-7
Maybe a TE and/or WR selected today by the Saints?
« Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick*Mahomes | Day two draft hangover not as bad as I thought »
