Day three:Rounds 4-7

Rating: (0 votes - average) Rounds 4-7: Noon ET, Saturday, April 29





Where is the 2017 NFL Draft?



The 2017 NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia, the third city in four years to host the event.

Chicago hosted the 2015 and '16 drafts, and New York hosted it in the 50 years prior.

Philadelphia, which hosted the inaugural draft in 1936, has not seen the event since 1961.



What channel is the 2017 NFL Draft on?



ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network all will provide live coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft. Online streaming will be available on NFL.com.



