NFC South draft review: Mels grades

Top needs: Tight end, defensive back, wide receiver



O.J. Howard at 19 is in the running for best pick of the entire draft. I can't believe he made it there -- I thought he might go as high as No. 4. He wasn't a prolific pass-catcher at Alabama, including only 37 catches last season, but he has all the tools scouts look for in an NFL tight end. And he's already an above-average blocker. This is a value pick at Tampa's No. 1 position of need.



I liked Chris Godwin in the third round. His 4.42 40 at 6-foot-1, 209 at the combine turned some heads, and his tape is solid. The receiving corps of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Godwin -- plus Howard and Cameron Brate -- has to be one of the most improved units in the league since the season ended. Justin Evans was picked about 50 spots too high based on my board, especially with Josh Jones and Obi Melifonwu still on the board. The junior college transfer is more of a center fielder. Kendell Beckwith, on the other hand, was picked 40 spots lower than where I had him. He's coming off a torn ACL suffered in late November, but he should be ready for training camp. Jeremy McNichols is my ninth-ranked rusher, and so getting him in the fifth round qualifies as a nice pick. He had 88 catches over the past two seasons.



I'm betting Jameis Winston is the person most thrilled with this Bucs draft.





New Orleans Saints: B



Top needs: Cornerback, outside linebacker, wide receiver



The Saints had an extra first-round pick because they traded Brandin Cooks to the Patriots for the No. 32 pick overall, noted at the top because Cooks has 315 catches in three seasons. With two first-rounders, you really have to be looking for a couple of players with the ability to make an impact relatively soon (especially for a team coming off a third straight 7-9 season), and I think the Saints got that done. Marshon Lattimore comes with what I'd call an orange flag -- not quite red -- because of lingering hamstring issues, but if he's healthy, he's the top cornerback in the draft. This is an exceptional athlete (4.38 40) who can look effortless. Put the Malcolm Butler trade talk to bed.



Ryan Ramczyk is a reasonable selection at No. 32 overall, given that left tackle Terron Armstead has dealt with injuries and right tackle Zach Strief is almost 34. Ramczyk has the ability to play right away (better if it's on the right side), but he also carries some risk, as his hip has been a problem. The secondary was a priority, and Marcus Williams isn't a far cry from what Malik Hooker brings -- and much further down the board.



A big question mark here was the value given up to draft Alvin Kamara. Even if you question any possibilities beyond 2017 for Mark Ingram or Adrian Peterson, trading a second-rounder to move up and take my No. 88 overall player is iffy. Give them this: The backfield is officially loaded.



I like Alex Anzalone, and if he's healthy, he can help, but the injury history is significant with three major injuries at Florida. A potential steal here is Trey Hendrickson, who was a monster in Conference USA.



Overall, you have to like the fact that there are two potential immediate starters (if needed, in Ramczyk's case) out of Round 1 and an emphasis on defense. But we can't forget this draft involves the departure of a Pro Bowl player in Cooks and now a second-round pick the Saints don't have in 2018.





Atlanta Falcons: B-



Top needs: Defensive back, defensive end, guard



Atlanta paid a premium in moving up five spots -- a third- and seventh-round pick -- to get a pass-rusher opposite Vic Beasley Jr., but I can't fault the Falcons for identifying and addressing their biggest need. Takkarist McKinley and Beasley are almost identical in size, and both are speedy, explosive guys with high upside. Beasley had 15.5 sacks last season, but no other Falcon had more than 4.5. McKinley will help with that, though his shoulder issues gave at least a couple of teams pause.



The Falcons traded out of the second round, picking up two fifth-round picks to drop 12 spots into the third round. The pick was interesting, as Duke Riley replaced Deion Jones as LSU's weakside linebacker last season, and now both could be playing beside each other. Jones, of course, was one of the best rookies in the league in 2016 after moving to middle linebacker, and Atlanta has to hope Riley can replicate some of that success. Riley's 4.58 40 at the combine was the fastest among linebackers.



Diminutive cornerback Damontae Kazee (5-10, 184) is a ballhawk -- 15 interceptions over the past two seasons -- and one of my favorite slot corners in the class. I thought tight end Eric Saubert could go early on Day 3, and that's good value in the fifth round.





Carolina Panthers: C+



Top needs: Running back, offensive tackle, defensive end



My love for Christian McCaffrey is well known, and he will be an X factor for Cam Newton & Co. I've said all along that I don't like taking running backs this high, but he's not just a running back, which is why he's so valuable. He's a receiver -- and great route runner -- and a returner, too. I have no issue with this pick. But where does Curtis Samuel fit in this Carolina offense?

That's more curious after McCaffrey because they're similar. Samuel split time at running back and receiver last season -- he had 74 catches and 97 rushes. Could he be a slot-only guy in Carolina? He's explosive (4.31 40). It's almost like the Panthers drafted McCaffrey to help fundamentally change the offense, then drafted an insurance policy. And they did it with holes along the offensive and defensive lines and one potential need we're not talking about enough.



Taylor Moton is probably a guard in Carolina. He has nice feet in pass protection, and I could see him being a long-term starter. I thought Daeshon Hall, who played on the other side of top pick Myles Garrett, would be a fourth- or fifth-round pick. The Panthers took him at No. 77. Yes, defensive end was a need, especially after losing dealing Kony Ealy, but that's a reach with better players on the board, including Tarell Basham and Derek Rivers. Corn Elder is a slight corner (5-foot-10, 183) who didn't run well at the combine (4.56 40).



As for the quiet need, I think it's fair to point to some concern surrounding Luke Kuechly, and I would have expected Carolina to look at some depth at linebacker. You can love McCaffrey and still have questions about this draft. But at least Cam should be happy.





Super Bowl Champs Draft Plan to repeat



New England Patriots: A



Top needs: Defensive end, linebacker, offensive tackle

The reason the Patriots' grade is so high with no first- or second-round picks? You have to remember that Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy are essentially those picks, and New England knows exactly what it's getting in both. Cooks is a devastating big-play threat who has caught 315 passes in three seasons in the league. Ealy will likely start at defensive end in New England's 3-4. The questions there are the contracts. Cooks could be looking at a mega-deal after 2018, and Ealy is a free agent after this season. New England also got Dwayne Allen, plus a sixth from the Colts for a fourth, and surrendered its fifth-round pick for Mike Gillislee. All should contribute to a team looking to defend a Super Bowl title.



Now, on to what New England got this weekend, including two guys who were higher on my board than where the Patriots picked, and at need positions. Derek Rivers is a workout freak and ferocious pass-rusher who had 41 career sacks at Youngstown State. He would have been a contributor if he had played at Ohio State. Antonio Garcia required giving up their fourth-round pick in a trade up 11 spots, but he's a natural left tackle who started 42 collegiate games. He was my fifth-ranked tackle. If he's the Patriots' swing tackle backing up both Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon, that's an improvement. Deatrich Wise Jr., a versatile edge defender, continues the Patriots' Arkansas pipeline.





