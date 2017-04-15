|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; So I was watching Top 10 on NFL network and they had a clip from Bill Walsh about players they drafted, etc. He said we took chances on injured players and thankfully for us they all turned out to be ...
|04-30-2017, 07:36 AM
|#1
Interesting comment just now on Top 10
So I was watching Top 10 on NFL network and they had a clip from Bill Walsh about players they drafted, etc. He said we took chances on injured players and thankfully for us they all turned out to be okay. Just thought that interesting considering our recent draft and the concerns we have, myself included.
|04-30-2017, 08:25 AM
|#2
Re: Interesting comment just now on Top 10
Round 1 will always boil down to
Need vs BPA
Marshon Lattimore Vs O.J. Howard
Lattimore is a gamble on injury history, upside and a need. There is no argument that can be made to say Howard was not the safer pick. The grades will come in when each player comes for extended contracts in 5 years.
round 2 pick given up for Alvin Kamara, which I am still on the fence about, but the in SP I trust might be were I end up with this pick.
Alex Anzalone was a solid gamble because of the round he was drafted in. I am not agree with the pick but it is a pick I understand. Controlled aggression training maybe the key.
The sixth round pick of "ol whats his name" in the sixth is still a head banger IMO.
The fact we gave up a 5th last year and once again gave up a 2nd in next years draft makes me worry about the saints using picks like they are time outs. This is a history that worries me. They seem to ignore the fact that about 65% of NFL rosters are made up players picked in rounds 4 thru 6.
How do you go into a draft with 2 1st and 2 3rds and not get any extra picks? Yet again? Especially for a team in such need of talent in so many positions?
I hate the fact I have to watch Brian Hill, OJ Howard, Curtis Samuel, Duke Riley, Chris Godwin and Christian McCaffrey twice a year.
We did not replace Cook to boot.
So all in all it aint as bad as the past few years drafts I will give the 2017 draft that.
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
|04-30-2017, 10:08 AM
|#3
Re: Interesting comment just now on Top 10
Originally Posted by hagan714I believe that we did replace Cooks. With Ted Ginn. Michael Thomas clearly became our #1 receiver by the end of the season. Willie Snead is pure money in the clutch. Cooks had become more of a decoy than a primary weapon. He had also become a distraction. Ginn can be used to stretch the field in exactly the same manner as Cooks. I also see Kamara as a player that replaces some of the things that Cooks could do.
|04-30-2017, 10:36 AM
|#4
Re: Interesting comment just now on Top 10
Ginn lol, he's reliant on targets and will drop his share of deep passes, you watch.
|04-30-2017, 10:47 AM
|#5
Re: Interesting comment just now on Top 10
Originally Posted by WillSaints81You totally missed the point. The undersized Cooks was handicapped on those deep passes. His value was more in his ability to stretch the field and in gimmick plays. Ginn has the downfield speed to stretch the field and Kamara can do anything that Cooks could on the gimmick plays.
I am also curious to see what Ginn can do with proper coaching, at last.
|04-30-2017, 11:05 AM
|#6
Re: Interesting comment just now on Top 10
Originally Posted by AsylumGuidoI think we replaced him with Guinn and the TN running back together
