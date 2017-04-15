Interesting comment just now on Top 10

hagan714 LB Mentallity

Need vs BPA

Marshon Lattimore Vs O.J. Howard



Lattimore is a gamble on injury history, upside and a need. There is no argument that can be made to say Howard was not the safer pick. The grades will come in when each player comes for extended contracts in 5 years.



round 2 pick given up for Alvin Kamara, which I am still on the fence about, but the in SP I trust might be were I end up with this pick.



Alex Anzalone was a solid gamble because of the round he was drafted in. I am not agree with the pick but it is a pick I understand. Controlled aggression training maybe the key.



The sixth round pick of "ol whats his name" in the sixth is still a head banger IMO.



The fact we gave up a 5th last year and once again gave up a 2nd in next years draft makes me worry about the saints using picks like they are time outs. This is a history that worries me. They seem to ignore the fact that about 65% of NFL rosters are made up players picked in rounds 4 thru 6.



How do you go into a draft with 2 1st and 2 3rds and not get any extra picks? Yet again? Especially for a team in such need of talent in so many positions?



I hate the fact I have to watch Brian Hill, OJ Howard, Curtis Samuel, Duke Riley, Chris Godwin and Christian McCaffrey twice a year.



We did not replace Cook to boot.



So all in all it aint as bad as the past few years drafts I will give the 2017 draft that.