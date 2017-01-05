Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
How Do You Pronounce Anzalone's Name?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; If you're Bobby Hebert... 1) An-Zah-Loan-Nay Or 2) An-Zah-Loan Or 3) The zone of anal penetration? All kidding aside... if this kid works out, did we just get our new defense's nickname? a little factoid...

How Do You Pronounce Anzalone's Name?
If you're Bobby Hebert...

1) An-Zah-Loan-Nay
Or
2) An-Zah-Loan
Or
3) The zone of anal penetration?




All kidding aside... if this kid works out, did we just get our new defense's nickname?

a little factoid
Re: How Do You Pronounce Anzalone's Name?
My future wife keeps calling him Calzone lol
« Al-Quadin Muhammad Highlights | Alex Anzalone Highlights »
