|05-01-2017, 04:10 PM
Kick returner?
One area of concern for me was KR. Is Kamara a KR and is anybody else a good KR we need someone.I know Ginn has some ability
|05-01-2017, 04:16 PM
Re: Kick returner?
Kamara was a punt returner but I don't think he handled kick-off's. I would imagine Ginn will be that guy.
