Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season

Can the Saints win more than 8 games?



NFL 2017 regular season win totals were revealed by Las Vegas sportsbook South Point on Sunday.



They have the Saints over-under at 8.5 and finishing third in what they think will be a very competitive NFC South Division.



They have the Atlanta Falcons at 10, the Carolina Panthers at 9 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8.



