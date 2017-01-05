Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season

Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - Can the Saints win more than 8 games? NFL 2017 regular season win totals were revealed by Las Vegas sportsbook South Point on Sunday. They have the Saints over-under at 8.5 and finishing third in what ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-01-2017, 09:03 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,447
Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season
LAS VEGAS (WVUE) -
Can the Saints win more than 8 games?

NFL 2017 regular season win totals were revealed by Las Vegas sportsbook South Point on Sunday.

They have the Saints over-under at 8.5 and finishing third in what they think will be a very competitive NFC South Division.

They have the Atlanta Falcons at 10, the Carolina Panthers at 9 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8.


Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 05-01-2017, 09:15 PM   #2
100th Post
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 438
Re: Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season
I can understand why they'd think that, but I don't think so. This season won't go like the last few... I think we've finally got enough pieces on defense. Heck we'd probably been right there last year if we didn't have all of the injuries.
hitta is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Despite defensive needs, Saints pick offensive tackle at No. 32 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82623-vegas-betting-saints-have-disappointing-season.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 05-01-2017 09:13 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:21 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts