|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; LAS VEGAS (WVUE) - Can the Saints win more than 8 games? NFL 2017 regular season win totals were revealed by Las Vegas sportsbook South Point on Sunday. They have the Saints over-under at 8.5 and finishing third in what ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-01-2017, 09:03 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,447
|
Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season
LAS VEGAS (WVUE) -
Can the Saints win more than 8 games?
NFL 2017 regular season win totals were revealed by Las Vegas sportsbook South Point on Sunday.
They have the Saints over-under at 8.5 and finishing third in what they think will be a very competitive NFC South Division.
They have the Atlanta Falcons at 10, the Carolina Panthers at 9 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8.
Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|05-01-2017, 09:15 PM
|#2
|
100th Post
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 438
|
Re: Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season
I can understand why they'd think that, but I don't think so. This season won't go like the last few... I think we've finally got enough pieces on defense. Heck we'd probably been right there last year if we didn't have all of the injuries.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82623-vegas-betting-saints-have-disappointing-season.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|05-01-2017 09:13 PM
|1