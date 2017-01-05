Saints officially announce signings of 12 undrafted free agents

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,188

At least 10 of the signings, such as LSU wide receiver Travin Dural and BYU linebacker Sae Tautu, were previously reported or confirmed over the weekend.



The Saints made those signings, along with the additions of Memphis cornerback Arthur Maulet and UMass fullback John Robinson-Woodgett, official Monday afternoon by announcing the transactions.



The 12 undrafted free agents added to the roster after the draft are Dural, Tautu, Maulet, Robinson-Woodgett, Auburn defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence, New Hampshire offensive tackle Andrew Lauderdale, Illinois State guard Cameron Lee, Miami (Ohio) offensive lineman Collin Buchanan, Southern Mississippi center Cameron Tom, Marshall guard Clint Van Horn, Florida wide receiver Ahmad Fulwood and Utah long snapper Chase Dominguez.







New Orleans isn't likely finished tweaking the roster, as the team entered the draft with 75 players and added seven players through the annual three-day selection process.



With the 12 undrafted free agents officially announced, the Saints project at 94 players on the roster, which would place the team over the 90-man maximum allowed on the offseason roster.



The Saints are scheduled to hold rookie minicamp on May 12-15.



Langston wide receiver Bruce Thompson, Oregon State linebacker Caleb Saulo and North Dakota State guard Zack Johnson received invitations to attend the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, according to sources.



