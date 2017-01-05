|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Payton hints at it in this article: New Orleans Saints? Alvin Kamara expected to play Sproles' role - UPI.com Basically filling the roll of Bush, Sproles, CJ Spiller as assumed.
|
|
|05-02-2017, 01:21 PM
|
|
Kamara Punt Returner
Payton hints at it in this article:
New Orleans Saints? Alvin Kamara expected to play Sproles' role - UPI.com
Basically filling the roll of Bush, Sproles, CJ Spiller as assumed.
|05-02-2017, 02:03 PM
|
|
Re: Kamara Punt Returner
Excellent article. Take the time to read it.
|05-02-2017, 02:19 PM
|
|
Re: Kamara Punt Returner
So Payton privately worked him out; that should all make us feel better about the 2nd round pick handed over.
|
|
|
|
