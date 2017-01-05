Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Kamara Punt Returner

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Payton hints at it in this article: New Orleans Saints? Alvin Kamara expected to play Sproles' role - UPI.com Basically filling the roll of Bush, Sproles, CJ Spiller as assumed....

Kamara Punt Returner
Payton hints at it in this article:

New Orleans Saints? Alvin Kamara expected to play Sproles' role - UPI.com

Basically filling the roll of Bush, Sproles, CJ Spiller as assumed.
Re: Kamara Punt Returner
Excellent article. Take the time to read it.
Re: Kamara Punt Returner
So Payton privately worked him out; that should all make us feel better about the 2nd round pick handed over.
