jjasso007 100th Post

Join Date: Dec 2012 Location: Los Angeles Posts: 184

Thoughts on our WR corp With the loss of Brandin Cooks, I, personally, was hoping to get a WR around the 3rd round or so to fill that void. Someone who produced at the college level and could come in and contribute immediately. After Michael Thomas and WIllie Snead, our receivers are very lackluster. Brandon Coleman is still inconsistent and never maximizes his size and height advantage. Ted Ginn is known for dropping passes and inconsistency. Now, we all know Drew makes receivers better, but Coleman is still Coleman and that isn't going to change. At TE, Fleener was inconsistent also, and our other TEs are backups. Hopefully the running game being improved, with a stronger offensive line, can open up more for less talented receivers like Coleman and Ginn, but, overall, I feel our WR corp has regressed, as a whole, this offseason. What are your thoughts?