Thoughts on our WR corp

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; With the loss of Brandin Cooks, I, personally, was hoping to get a WR around the 3rd round or so to fill that void. Someone who produced at the college level and could come in and contribute immediately. After Michael ...

Thoughts on our WR corp
With the loss of Brandin Cooks, I, personally, was hoping to get a WR around the 3rd round or so to fill that void. Someone who produced at the college level and could come in and contribute immediately. After Michael Thomas and WIllie Snead, our receivers are very lackluster. Brandon Coleman is still inconsistent and never maximizes his size and height advantage. Ted Ginn is known for dropping passes and inconsistency. Now, we all know Drew makes receivers better, but Coleman is still Coleman and that isn't going to change. At TE, Fleener was inconsistent also, and our other TEs are backups. Hopefully the running game being improved, with a stronger offensive line, can open up more for less talented receivers like Coleman and Ginn, but, overall, I feel our WR corp has regressed, as a whole, this offseason. What are your thoughts?
Re: Thoughts on our WR corp
It is what it is and Drew will have to make the most of what he has once again.
