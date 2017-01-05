Adrian Peterson on joining Saints offense: 'What will the opposing team do?'

|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; NFL defenses accustomed to loading the box with eight defenders against running back Adrian Peterson have a dilemma against the New Orleans Saints in 2017. Opponents can continue to key on Peterson, but doing so only opens the door for ...
05-02-2017, 08:39 PM
Threaded by SmashMouth
NFL defenses accustomed to loading the box with eight defenders against running back Adrian Peterson have a dilemma against the New Orleans Saints in 2017.
Opponents can continue to key on Peterson, but doing so only opens the door for one of the league's top passing attacks led by quarterback Drew Brees.
And as defenses will soon discover, it's an ideal pick-your-poison situation for Peterson, who clearly did his homework before deciding to sign a two-year deal with the Saints.
"Oh, man, that was something that was intriguing to me," Peterson said Tuesday in a teleconference. "Just being in the backfield with Drew Brees and a great offensive line that finished ranked No. 2 overall as a group and No. 3 in some polls and No. 2, as well as No. 2 in scoring.
"For rushing the ball, they ended up No. 2 and pass blocking, No. 9, and then you look at the young guys they have out wide, as well, it's a potent offense. That's something that's been shown for years now. So, me envisioning myself being behind Drew Brees, it was just like, 'Wow. What will the opposing team do?'"
read more on NOLA
