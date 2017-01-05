Beastmode 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Jul 2010 Posts: 4,514

AP's Own Thoughts On Health

"I am back to doing everything that I did before the injury — but better."



https://www.yahoo.com/news/peterson-...6255--spt.html



No player has ever said not sure if I am up to it but he likely is in good health otherwise no way we sign him. Interesting part though he had several other visits with teams but cancelled them. No way to know if it was more financial or he truly wanted to play here but not visiting the teams likely true what he is saying. He wanted to play here. Peterson also asserted that he is "100 percent" physically, noting that his knee injury was fully healed before last season ended, and that it was an abductor injury that sidelined him for the final couple of games of 2016.No player has ever said not sure if I am up to it but he likely is in good health otherwise no way we sign him. Interesting part though he had several other visits with teams but cancelled them. No way to know if it was more financial or he truly wanted to play here but not visiting the teams likely true what he is saying. He wanted to play here.