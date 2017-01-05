Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Michael Floyd?

Michael Floyd, WR, New England Patriots Part of the reason Floyd has had a slow period in free agency is an impending multiple game suspension. He was arrested for a severe DUI in December that caused his release in Arizona.

Old 05-03-2017, 08:56 PM   #1
Michael Floyd?
Michael Floyd, WR, New England Patriots
Part of the reason Floyd has had a slow period in free agency is an impending multiple game suspension. He was arrested for a severe DUI in December that caused his release in Arizona. The Patriots played him in a few games afterwards. Floyd was a stud in Arizona with three seasons of 800 yards or more and hes still only 27. This could be a low risk / high reward type thing. The Saints like to bring a veteran receiver to camp just to see what they have. Sometimes its a quick release (Hakeem Nicks, Steve Breaston, Greg Camarillo) and sometimes its a pleasant surprise (David Patton). My guess is he wont be able to play to start the season but he could help the offense. After Mike Thomas, Willie Snead and Ted Ginn, Jr.  I dont think anything is promised or set on the depth chart at receiver. Granted, this may be a guy the Saints look at down the road after his suspension is determined and hes served it.

Five veteran free agents the Saints should consider post draft | The Saints Nation
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
Old 05-03-2017, 09:38 PM   #2
2nd time he wrecked his career with a DUI. Good WR but no. Lessons like that should only be learned once when that kind of money is at stake.
