|05-03-2017, 08:56 PM
|#1
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,809
Blog Entries: 62
Michael Floyd?
Michael Floyd, WR, New England Patriots
Part of the reason Floyd has had a slow period in free agency is an impending multiple game suspension. He was arrested for a severe DUI in December that caused his release in Arizona. The Patriots played him in a few games afterwards. Floyd was a stud in Arizona with three seasons of 800 yards or more and hes still only 27. This could be a low risk / high reward type thing. The Saints like to bring a veteran receiver to camp just to see what they have. Sometimes its a quick release (Hakeem Nicks, Steve Breaston, Greg Camarillo) and sometimes its a pleasant surprise (David Patton). My guess is he wont be able to play to start the season but he could help the offense. After Mike Thomas, Willie Snead and Ted Ginn, Jr. I dont think anything is promised or set on the depth chart at receiver. Granted, this may be a guy the Saints look at down the road after his suspension is determined and hes served it.
Five veteran free agents the Saints should consider post draft | The Saints Nation
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
|05-03-2017, 09:38 PM
|#2
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,520
Re: Michael Floyd?
2nd time he wrecked his career with a DUI. Good WR but no. Lessons like that should only be learned once when that kind of money is at stake.
