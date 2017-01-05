hagan714 LB Mentallity

Michael Floyd? Michael Floyd, WR, New England Patriots

Part of the reason Floyd has had a slow period in free agency is an impending multiple game suspension. He was arrested for a severe DUI in December that caused his release in Arizona. The Patriots played him in a few games afterwards. Floyd was a stud in Arizona with three seasons of 800 yards or more and hes still only 27. This could be a low risk / high reward type thing. The Saints like to bring a veteran receiver to camp just to see what they have. Sometimes its a quick release (Hakeem Nicks, Steve Breaston, Greg Camarillo) and sometimes its a pleasant surprise (David Patton). My guess is he wont be able to play to start the season but he could help the offense. After Mike Thomas, Willie Snead and Ted Ginn, Jr.  I dont think anything is promised or set on the depth chart at receiver. Granted, this may be a guy the Saints look at down the road after his suspension is determined and hes served it.



