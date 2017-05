Michael Floyd?

hagan714 LB Mentallity

Part of the reason Floyd has had a slow period in free agency is an impending multiple game suspension. He was arrested for a severe DUI in December that caused his release in Arizona. The Patriots played him in a few games afterwards. Floyd was a stud in Arizona with three seasons of 800 yards or more and heís still only 27. This could be a low risk / high reward type thing. The Saints like to bring a veteran receiver to camp just to see what they have. Sometimes itís a quick release (Hakeem Nicks, Steve Breaston, Greg Camarillo) and sometimes itís a pleasant surprise (David Patton). My guess is he wonít be able to play to start the season but he could help the offense. After Mike Thomas, Willie Snead and Ted Ginn, Jr. Ė I donít think anything is promised or set on the depth chart at receiver. Granted, this may be a guy the Saints look at down the road after his suspension is determined and heís served it.



