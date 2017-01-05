WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,450

How many yards will Adrian Peterson have in Week*One?



Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will be facing the Vikings on the first Monday night of the season. And Peterson is looking forward to showing the Vikings defense what he can do against them, after years of boasting that Ill hit you guys for 150 or 200 yards.



How many yards will Adrian Peterson have in Week One? | ProFootballTalk Saw this on PFT, so I decided to put it to the B&G!Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will be facing the Vikings on the first Monday night of the season. And Peterson is looking forward to showing the Vikings defense what he can do against them, after years of boasting that Ill hit you guys for 150 or 200 yards.