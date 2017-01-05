|
|View Poll Results: How many yards will Adrian Peterson have in Week*One?
|Less than 50
|0
|0%
|50-75
|0
|0%
|75-100
|0
|0%
|100-150
|0
|0%
|More than 150
|0
|0%
|Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saw this on PFT, so I decided to put it to the B&G! Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will be facing the Vikings on the first Monday night of the season. And Peterson is looking forward to showing the ...
|
|
|05-05-2017, 06:03 AM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,450
|
How many yards will Adrian Peterson have in Week*One?
Saw this on PFT, so I decided to put it to the B&G!
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will be facing the Vikings on the first Monday night of the season. And Peterson is looking forward to showing the Vikings defense what he can do against them, after years of boasting that Ill hit you guys for 150 or 200 yards.
How many yards will Adrian Peterson have in Week One? | ProFootballTalk
|
|
