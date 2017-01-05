|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints way to early 2018 NFL Draft Just when you thought it was over First thing first. Drew re ups Second High Risk/High Rewards players pay off. Third the saints do not stink up the joint in 2017 20 - ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-05-2017, 06:35 PM
|#1
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,817
Blog Entries: 62
|
Saints way to early 2018 NFL Draft
Saints way to early 2018 NFL Draft
Just when you thought it was over
First thing first. Drew re ups
Second High Risk/High Rewards players pay off.
Third the saints do not stink up the joint in 2017
20 - 25 Vita Vea, DT, Washington 6041 332 5.19 #50 rJr
Saints learn their lesson and finally get an agile space-eating dominant force in the trenches. One who excels at stuffing the run and keeping the LB clean and freeing up the rest of the DL. Vastly under rated for pushing the pocket on passing downs. He is a bigger version of Kiwann Short (6027 299 5.08 ) and will live up to what Star Lotulelei was suppose to become. Love this kids motor for such a big man
Mason Rudolph, QB Oklahoma State 6036 235 4.77 #2 Sr
Mason is hard to over look here
2 - Trade San Fran
3 - Dorance Armstrong DE Kansas 6036 245 4.70 #2 Jr
I like him better than Jordan Willis so keep an eye on him. first-round landing spot for this wrecking ball?
4- Frank Ragnow C/OG,Arkansas 6052 319 5.14 #72 Sr
Developing a replacement for Max Unger (31) works out well. Max will be FA in 2020. Frank is an upgrade in training to Senio Kelemete. Run blocking is excellent but pass protection needs some work.
5- Josh Sweat*, DE, Florida State 6046 236 4.73 #9 Jr
Youth movement continues
6- JK Scott, P, Alabama 6045 202 4.76 #15 Sr
A proven kicker with the uncanny ability to pin teams inside the 10 more than any other P in the past few years and leg enough to play the field position game.
Thomas Morstead is 31 and a free agent in 2018.
7- God only knows
Cedric Wilson WR Boise St 6016 4.49 #1 Sr
Ka'Raun White, WR West Virginia 6012 198 4.51 #2 rSr
Player Watch
Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State 6032 260 4.78 # 59 rSr
Despite the lack of love he made great strides in his all around game.
Kyzir White SS/OLB West Virginia 6025 215 4.56 #8 Sr
Talk about a wrecking ball. He can hit, fly all around the field, and just make plays. Karl Joseph JR?
|
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
Last edited by hagan714; 05-05-2017 at 06:49 PM..
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82672-saints-way-early-2018-nfl-draft.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Saints way to early 2018 NFL Draft
|This thread
|Refback
|05-05-2017 07:03 PM
|3
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|05-05-2017 06:47 PM
|3
|The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|05-05-2017 06:45 PM
|1