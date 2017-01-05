hagan714 LB Mentallity

Join Date: Dec 2005

Saints way to early 2018 NFL Draft



Just when you thought it was over



First thing first. Drew re ups



Second High Risk/High Rewards players pay off.



Third the saints do not stink up the joint in 2017



20 - 25 Vita Vea, DT, Washington 6041 332 5.19 #50 rJr

Saints learn their lesson and finally get an agile space-eating dominant force in the trenches. One who excels at stuffing the run and keeping the LB clean and freeing up the rest of the DL. Vastly under rated for pushing the pocket on passing downs. He is a bigger version of Kiwann Short (6027 299 5.08 ) and will live up to what Star Lotulelei was suppose to become. Love this kids motor for such a big man



Mason Rudolph, QB Oklahoma State 6036 235 4.77 #2 Sr

Mason is hard to over look here



2 - Trade San Fran



3 - Dorance Armstrong DE Kansas 6036 245 4.70 #2 Jr

I like him better than Jordan Willis so keep an eye on him. first-round landing spot for this wrecking ball?



4- Frank Ragnow C/OG,Arkansas 6052 319 5.14 #72 Sr

Developing a replacement for Max Unger (31) works out well. Max will be FA in 2020. Frank is an upgrade in training to Senio Kelemete. Run blocking is excellent but pass protection needs some work.



5- Josh Sweat*, DE, Florida State 6046 236 4.73 #9 Jr

Youth movement continues



6- JK Scott, P, Alabama 6045 202 4.76 #15 Sr

A proven kicker with the uncanny ability to pin teams inside the 10 more than any other P in the past few years and leg enough to play the field position game.



Thomas Morstead is 31 and a free agent in 2018.



7- God only knows

Cedric Wilson WR Boise St 6016 4.49 #1 Sr

Ka'Raun White, WR West Virginia 6012 198 4.51 #2 rSr



Player Watch



Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State 6032 260 4.78 # 59 rSr

Despite the lack of love he made great strides in his all around game.



Kyzir White SS/OLB West Virginia 6025 215 4.56 #8 Sr

