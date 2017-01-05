Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints way to early 2018 NFL Draft

Saints way to early 2018 NFL Draft Just when you thought it was over First thing first. Drew re ups Second High Risk/High Rewards players pay off. Third the saints do not stink up the joint in 2017

Saints way to early 2018 NFL Draft
Just when you thought it was over

First thing first. Drew re ups

Second High Risk/High Rewards players pay off.

Third the saints do not stink up the joint in 2017

20 - 25 Vita Vea, DT, Washington 6041 332 5.19 #50 rJr
Saints learn their lesson and finally get an agile space-eating dominant force in the trenches. One who excels at stuffing the run and keeping the LB clean and freeing up the rest of the DL. Vastly under rated for pushing the pocket on passing downs. He is a bigger version of Kiwann Short (6027 299 5.08 ) and will live up to what Star Lotulelei was suppose to become. Love this kids motor for such a big man

Mason Rudolph, QB Oklahoma State 6036 235 4.77 #2 Sr
Mason is hard to over look here

2 - Trade San Fran

3 - Dorance Armstrong DE Kansas 6036 245 4.70 #2 Jr
I like him better than Jordan Willis so keep an eye on him. first-round landing spot for this wrecking ball?

4- Frank Ragnow C/OG,Arkansas 6052 319 5.14 #72 Sr
Developing a replacement for Max Unger (31) works out well. Max will be FA in 2020. Frank is an upgrade in training to Senio Kelemete. Run blocking is excellent but pass protection needs some work.

5- Josh Sweat*, DE, Florida State 6046 236 4.73 #9 Jr
Youth movement continues

6- JK Scott, P, Alabama 6045 202 4.76 #15 Sr
A proven kicker with the uncanny ability to pin teams inside the 10 more than any other P in the past few years and leg enough to play the field position game.

Thomas Morstead is 31 and a free agent in 2018.

7- God only knows
Cedric Wilson WR Boise St 6016 4.49 #1 Sr
Ka'Raun White, WR West Virginia 6012 198 4.51 #2 rSr

Player Watch

Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State 6032 260 4.78 # 59 rSr
Despite the lack of love he made great strides in his all around game.

Kyzir White SS/OLB West Virginia 6025 215 4.56 #8 Sr
Talk about a wrecking ball. He can hit, fly all around the field, and just make plays. Karl Joseph JR?
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
