this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I think its Triplet but not sure really. It is someone's avatar on SR, a picture of Deuce with a TP reporter receiving a award. Is it a young Jeff Duncan? Further, this poster's username is Jeff....
|05-06-2017, 03:47 PM
|#1
name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
I think its Triplet but not sure really. It is someone's avatar on SR, a picture of Deuce with a TP reporter receiving a award. Is it a young Jeff Duncan? Further, this poster's username is Jeff.
|05-06-2017, 03:59 PM
|#3
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
|05-06-2017, 04:02 PM
|#4
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
I will wait for someone who posts on SR to say something. Like RC.
|05-06-2017, 04:18 PM
|#5
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
His name is Defense Please, I apologize. Undeneath username is Jeff.
New Orleans Saints - Saints Report - Message Boards
http://saintsreport.com/forums/6769439-post5.html
|05-06-2017, 04:40 PM
|#6
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
Who gives a **** about any of those ass clown peter puffers over at SR? Do you think anyone here goes over there and pays attention to some morons avatar?
You should go over there, you would fit right in.
|05-06-2017, 04:42 PM
|#7
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
It's not "Jeff"....
