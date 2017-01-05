Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce

name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I think its Triplet but not sure really. It is someone's avatar on SR, a picture of Deuce with a TP reporter receiving a award. Is it a young Jeff Duncan? Further, this poster's username is Jeff....

Like Tree2Likes
  • 1 Post By K Major
  • 1 Post By ChrisXVI

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-06-2017, 03:47 PM   #1
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,435
name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
I think its Triplet but not sure really. It is someone's avatar on SR, a picture of Deuce with a TP reporter receiving a award. Is it a young Jeff Duncan? Further, this poster's username is Jeff.
WillSaints81 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-06-2017, 03:49 PM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,565
Blog Entries: 1
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
jnormand likes this.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-06-2017, 03:59 PM   #3
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,304
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
jnormand likes this.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-06-2017, 04:02 PM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,435
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
I will wait for someone who posts on SR to say something. Like RC.
WillSaints81 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-06-2017, 04:18 PM   #5
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,435
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
His name is Defense Please, I apologize. Undeneath username is Jeff.

New Orleans Saints - Saints Report - Message Boards

http://saintsreport.com/forums/6769439-post5.html
WillSaints81 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-06-2017, 04:40 PM   #6
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,678
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
Who gives a **** about any of those ass clown peter puffers over at SR? Do you think anyone here goes over there and pays attention to some morons avatar?
You should go over there, you would fit right in.
The Dude is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-06-2017, 04:42 PM   #7
Site Donor 2014
 
Join Date: May 2007
Location: TEMPO Arkansas River Swamp
Posts: 1,237
Blog Entries: 2
Re: name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce
It's not "Jeff"....

Barry from MS is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Injuries happen | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82679-name-tp-reporter-took-picture-deuce.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
name of TP reporter that took a picture with Deuce This thread Refback 05-06-2017 04:08 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:47 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts