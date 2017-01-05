Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Rookies

Rookies

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; What rookie are y'all looking forward to watch during training camp ? I'm kinda excited to see if Marcus Lattimore can lock up that #2 corner spot should be a good battle between Pj Williams and the Rookie ......

Like Tree9Likes
  • 1 Post By AllSaints
  • 3 Post By K Major
  • 2 Post By WillMacKenzie
  • 2 Post By SaintsSwag
  • 1 Post By SmashMouth

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-07-2017, 08:23 PM   #1
Breakin Records
 
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: Deville, Louisiana
Posts: 2,082
Rookies
What rookie are y'all looking forward to watch during training camp ? I'm kinda excited to see if Marcus Lattimore can lock up that #2 corner spot should be a good battle between Pj Williams and the Rookie ...
rooftoften12 likes this.
AllSaints is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-07-2017, 08:29 PM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,568
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Rookies
Marcus Williams. He seems like a natural center fielder ... smart and has a knack for finding the ball.

BTW, he scored a 34 on his Wonderlic.
AllSaints, SmashMouth and ChrisXVI like this.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-07-2017, 08:32 PM   #3
500th Post
 
Join Date: Jan 2007
Posts: 785
Re: Rookies
Put me in the Hendrickson camp, I'm wondering how he will translate to the pro game
AllSaints and ChrisXVI like this.
WillMacKenzie is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-07-2017, 08:33 PM   #4
Breakin Records
 
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: Deville, Louisiana
Posts: 2,082
Re: Rookies
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
Marcus Williams. He seems like a natural center fielder ... smart and has a knack for finding the ball.

BTW, he scored a 34 on his Wonderlic.
Yes after watching his highlights on YouTube that guy definitely finds the ball.
AllSaints is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-07-2017, 08:36 PM   #5
Rookie
 
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 9
Re: Rookies
Hands down if he gets the chance, my prediction is going to be Adam Bighill. The fastest most efficient side the side,on the spot, Gonna catch you from Guru of tackling. Once an absolute wizard running back in high school and trick play once again Guru College. Billy this be leading tackles in special teams or if he gets the chance possibly leading tackles on the team's if he goes to linebacker. Rookie of the Year?

Sent from my LG-K371 using Tapatalk
rooftoften12 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-07-2017, 08:54 PM   #6
Rookie
 
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 7
Re: Rookies
I think if Anzalone can stay healthy, that dudes gonna be a baller. He's smart, big, strong, athletic, and always making plays, he reminds me a lot of Ellerbe, but I think he has a higher ceiling.
ChrisXVI and halloween 65 like this.
SaintsSwag is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-07-2017, 09:05 PM   #7
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,216
Blog Entries: 29
Re: Rookies
All of them really... Let the pads be donned!
AllSaints likes this.
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 05-07-2017, 09:14 PM   #8
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,683
Re: Rookies
Originally Posted by AllSaints View Post
What rookie are y'all looking forward to watch during training camp ? I'm kinda excited to see if Marcus Lattimore can lock up that #2 corner spot should be a good battle between Pj Williams and the Rookie ...
I would hope he takes number 1 spot
The Dude is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Underhill: If you're miffed Saints didn't draft big-name pass rusher, consider this ... | 2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82692-rookies.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Rookies This thread Refback 05-07-2017 08:44 PM 1
The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 05-07-2017 08:40 PM 1
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 05-07-2017 08:36 PM 2


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:21 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts