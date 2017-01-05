|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; What rookie are y'all looking forward to watch during training camp ? I'm kinda excited to see if Marcus Lattimore can lock up that #2 corner spot should be a good battle between Pj Williams and the Rookie ......
|
|
|05-07-2017, 08:23 PM
|#1
|
Breakin Records
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: Deville, Louisiana
Posts: 2,082
|
Rookies
What rookie are y'all looking forward to watch during training camp ? I'm kinda excited to see if Marcus Lattimore can lock up that #2 corner spot should be a good battle between Pj Williams and the Rookie ...
|05-07-2017, 08:32 PM
|#3
|
500th Post
Join Date: Jan 2007
Posts: 785
|
Re: Rookies
Put me in the Hendrickson camp, I'm wondering how he will translate to the pro game
|05-07-2017, 08:33 PM
|#4
|
Breakin Records
Join Date: Jun 2005
Location: Deville, Louisiana
Posts: 2,082
|
Re: Rookies
|05-07-2017, 08:36 PM
|#5
|
Rookie
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 9
|
Re: Rookies
Hands down if he gets the chance, my prediction is going to be Adam Bighill. The fastest most efficient side the side,on the spot, Gonna catch you from Guru of tackling. Once an absolute wizard running back in high school and trick play once again Guru College. Billy this be leading tackles in special teams or if he gets the chance possibly leading tackles on the team's if he goes to linebacker. Rookie of the Year?
Sent from my LG-K371 using Tapatalk
|05-07-2017, 08:54 PM
|#6
|
Rookie
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 7
|
Re: Rookies
I think if Anzalone can stay healthy, that dudes gonna be a baller. He's smart, big, strong, athletic, and always making plays, he reminds me a lot of Ellerbe, but I think he has a higher ceiling.
|05-07-2017, 09:05 PM
|#7
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,216
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Rookies
All of them really... Let the pads be donned!
|05-07-2017, 09:14 PM
|#8
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 4,683
|
Re: Rookies
|
|
|
|
