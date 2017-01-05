|
Now that the NFL draft is done, let's have an early look at what the 2017 New Orleans Saints opening day roster may look like. by BobRose May 8, 2017, 10:02am CDT Over the last two months, the New Orleans
2017 New Orleans Saints: Way Too Early Roster Predictions
Now that the NFL draft is done, let's have an early look at what the 2017 New Orleans Saints opening day roster may look like.
Over the last two months, the New Orleans Saints have added eight free agents, seven new draft choices, and a dozen undrafted college free agents to a roster that has gone 7-9 for three years in a row. Between now and the time training camp begins in late July, NFL teams will have some opportunity to further tweak their rosters. Most notably, after June 1, when there will be a number of veterans released due to salary cap reasons.
Full story: http://www.canalstreetchronicles.com...on-mark-ingram
You don't get any medal for trying something, you get medals for results". - Bill Parcells
