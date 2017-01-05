|
Utah defensive back Marcus Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) ORG XMIT: INMC10
Marcus Williams brings ball-hawking skills, leadership to Saints
Utah defensive back Marcus Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) ORG XMIT: INMC10
Photos - Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
on May 10, 2017 at 12:40 PM, updated May 10, 2017 at 12:48 PM
Marcus Williams, the New Orleans Saints' second-round pick this year, developed a nickname growing up that had nothing to do with football.
"If he sees something weird," Utah's defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said, "he'll say, 'What the duck?'"
So, dating back to at least high school, Williams' friends called him "Duck Boy."
Full story:Marcus Williams brings ball-hawking skills, leadership to Saints
We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit. " - Aristotle
