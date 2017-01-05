K Major Site Donor

Marcus Williams brings ball-hawking skills, leadership to Saints

Utah defensive back Marcus Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 6, 2017.



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

on May 10, 2017 at 12:40 PM, updated May 10, 2017 at 12:48 PM



Marcus Williams, the New Orleans Saints' second-round pick this year, developed a nickname growing up that had nothing to do with football.



"If he sees something weird," Utah's defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said, "he'll say, 'What the duck?'"



So, dating back to at least high school, Williams' friends called him "Duck Boy."



