Get to know the New Orleans Saints rookie class: From Alex Anzalone to Marcus Williams

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,236

Blog Entries: 29 Rating: (0 votes - average)

In an effort to better acquaint you with the newest additions to the roster, here's a "Did ya know?" tidbit about each of the 19 first-year Saints:







LB Alex Anzalone (Florida)

One of the top prospects in the nation at Wyomissing (Pa.) High School, Anzalone initially committed to Ohio State and Notre Dame before settling on the University of Florida, the alma mater of his father, Dr. Sal Anzalone.





OL Collin Buchanan (Miami, Ohio)

The highest-rated prospect of the Saints' 12 undrafted players, Buchanan had four separate games in college in which he did not allow a single pass pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.



LS Chase Dominguez (Utah)

His identical twin brother, Reid, played volleyball at Cal-Irvine. Their parents, Ron and Tamara Dominguez are hair stylists.



read more on NOLA With the New Orleans Saints opening their rookie mini-camp on this weekend, you'll be hearing and reading about many of the new players for the first time.In an effort to better acquaint you with the newest additions to the roster, here's a "Did ya know?" tidbit about each of the 19 first-year Saints:LB Alex Anzalone (Florida)One of the top prospects in the nation at Wyomissing (Pa.) High School, Anzalone initially committed to Ohio State and Notre Dame before settling on the University of Florida, the alma mater of his father, Dr. Sal Anzalone.OL Collin Buchanan (Miami, Ohio)The highest-rated prospect of the Saints' 12 undrafted players, Buchanan had four separate games in college in which he did not allow a single pass pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.LS Chase Dominguez (Utah)His identical twin brother, Reid, played volleyball at Cal-Irvine. Their parents, Ron and Tamara Dominguez are hair stylists.

Attached Thumbnails

