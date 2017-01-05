Here's what each Saints undrafted free agent must overcome to make roster

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,236

Blog Entries: 29 Rating: (0 votes - average)



The undrafted free agent who hooks on is granted the same opportunity to make an impact and earn a second year with the club as a player selected in the second round. And the same is true for big-money free agents and the seventh-round pick.



The only thing draft status and money earn players here is their first season. Its all decided on the field after the initial audition. Thats how former second-round cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste ended up looking for work while former undrafted free agent Brian Dixon made the team coming out of camp in 2015 after both landed in New Orleans the year before. New Orleans will always side with talent and not worry about sunk costs.







The bigger error would be a failure to admit mistakes and end up shedding talent, not money, to disguise personnel mistakes. That wont happen here. And thats why this years class of undrafted players should feel good about their choice to come to New Orleans. There are some roster spots up for grabs, and they'll be given every opportunity to win one.



There will likely be some shuffling that takes place after rookie minicamp, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday, with some players receiving invites earning a longer look. Some of the rookies will have an easier path to the roster, and the odds are on a few making the team.. The Saints have a long history with undrafted players, including Willie Snead, Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas and Chris Ivory.



Heres a look at what this years class will need to do to make the team:



Guards Collin Buchanan (Miami of Ohio), Cameron Lee (Illinois State); Guard/tackle Clint Van Horn (Marshall); Guard/Center Cameron Tom (Southern Mississippi); Andrew Lauderdale (New Hampshire)



How the competition among the interior offensive linemen shapes up largely depends on how quickly center Max Ungers foot heals and if the team makes a move to bolster its depth. If he misses time and the Saints stand pat, Senio Kelemete will likely move inside to center, leaving at least one possible opening for another interior offensive lineman to make the roster.



The top of the depth chart is strong. Andrus Peat has found a home at left guard after struggling to find a fit during his rookie season, and Larry Warford, who signed a four-year, $34 million deal this offseason, is locked in on the right side. Kelemete and Landon Turner are the top returning reserves at guard.







Regardless of what happens with Unger, Kelemete has the inside track for one of the reserve spots. Everything else remains up for grabs. Turner joined the Saints with much interest after being projected to be selected as high as the third round in the 2016 draft, but went undrafted and has a lot to prove after logging only 34 snaps last season. Hell have to fight to keep his job.



Tom is in an interesting position since he can play both guard and center, which could benefit him if Ungers situation lingers. The other top contender at backup center is Jack Allen, who signed as an undrafted player out of Michigan State last season.



Lauderdale will have a tough battle at tackle with Terron Armstead, Zach Strief and first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk on the roster.



It appears the Saints are high on Buchanan, who received a $10,000 signing bonus and $15,000 in guarantees, but the money does nothing to ensure him a job. Last year wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert received a signing bonus of $2,500, the lowest of 19 players signed, and stayed on the practice squad all season. Cornerback DeVante Harris received a $4,000 bonus, which placed him 16th, and made the team.



read more on The Advocate The Saints have little interest in where a player comes from or how much he makes once they are in the building.The undrafted free agent who hooks on is granted the same opportunity to make an impact and earn a second year with the club as a player selected in the second round. And the same is true for big-money free agents and the seventh-round pick.The only thing draft status and money earn players here is their first season. Its all decided on the field after the initial audition. Thats how former second-round cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste ended up looking for work while former undrafted free agent Brian Dixon made the team coming out of camp in 2015 after both landed in New Orleans the year before. New Orleans will always side with talent and not worry about sunk costs.The bigger error would be a failure to admit mistakes and end up shedding talent, not money, to disguise personnel mistakes. That wont happen here. And thats why this years class of undrafted players should feel good about their choice to come to New Orleans. There are some roster spots up for grabs, and they'll be given every opportunity to win one.There will likely be some shuffling that takes place after rookie minicamp, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday, with some players receiving invites earning a longer look. Some of the rookies will have an easier path to the roster, and the odds are on a few making the team.. The Saints have a long history with undrafted players, including Willie Snead, Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas and Chris Ivory.Heres a look at what this years class will need to do to make the team:Guards Collin Buchanan (Miami of Ohio), Cameron Lee (Illinois State); Guard/tackle Clint Van Horn (Marshall); Guard/Center Cameron Tom (Southern Mississippi); Andrew Lauderdale (New Hampshire)How the competition among the interior offensive linemen shapes up largely depends on how quickly center Max Ungers foot heals and if the team makes a move to bolster its depth. If he misses time and the Saints stand pat, Senio Kelemete will likely move inside to center, leaving at least one possible opening for another interior offensive lineman to make the roster.The top of the depth chart is strong. Andrus Peat has found a home at left guard after struggling to find a fit during his rookie season, and Larry Warford, who signed a four-year, $34 million deal this offseason, is locked in on the right side. Kelemete and Landon Turner are the top returning reserves at guard.Regardless of what happens with Unger, Kelemete has the inside track for one of the reserve spots. Everything else remains up for grabs. Turner joined the Saints with much interest after being projected to be selected as high as the third round in the 2016 draft, but went undrafted and has a lot to prove after logging only 34 snaps last season. Hell have to fight to keep his job.Tom is in an interesting position since he can play both guard and center, which could benefit him if Ungers situation lingers. The other top contender at backup center is Jack Allen, who signed as an undrafted player out of Michigan State last season.Lauderdale will have a tough battle at tackle with Terron Armstead, Zach Strief and first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk on the roster.It appears the Saints are high on Buchanan, who received a $10,000 signing bonus and $15,000 in guarantees, but the money does nothing to ensure him a job. Last year wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert received a signing bonus of $2,500, the lowest of 19 players signed, and stayed on the practice squad all season. Cornerback DeVante Harris received a $4,000 bonus, which placed him 16th, and made the team.

Attached Thumbnails

