The New Orleans Saints opened their 3-day long 2017 Rookie Mini-Camp yesterday, and although the workout / practice session was closed to both the media and the general public, it became obvious thanks to the photos that the team posted on their own websites home page, that some of the rookies  most notably the teams 7 draft picks  were getting acclimated to their new surroundings and expected roles for the upcoming season.

05-13-2017, 01:30 PM
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,452
Saints Rookie RB Kamara Wastes No Time Taking Scat Back Role
Championship!

The New Orleans Saints opened their 3-day long 2017 Rookie Mini-Camp yesterday, and although the workout / practice session was closed to both the media and the general public, it became obvious thanks to the photos that the team posted on their own websites home page, that some of the rookies  most notably the teams 7 draft picks  were getting acclimated to their new surroundings and expected roles for the upcoming season.

One rookie in particular who appeared to be having a good time getting his feet wet: RB Alvin Kamara, who is expected to become the teams designated scat back in the Saints offensive scheme.

https://www.saintsnewsnetwork.com/20...cat-back-role/
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
