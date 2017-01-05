WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,452

Saints Rookie RB Kamara Wastes No Time Taking Scat Back Role



The New Orleans Saints opened their 3-day long 2017 Rookie Mini-Camp yesterday, and although the workout / practice session was closed to both the media and the general public, it became obvious thanks to the photos that the team posted on their own websites home page, that some of the rookies  most notably the teams 7 draft picks  were getting acclimated to their new surroundings and expected roles for the upcoming season.



One rookie in particular who appeared to be having a good time getting his feet wet: RB Alvin Kamara, who is expected to become the teams designated scat back in the Saints offensive scheme.



https://www.saintsnewsnetwork.com/20...cat-back-role/ Championship!The New Orleans Saints opened their 3-day long 2017 Rookie Mini-Camp yesterday, and although the workout / practice session was closed to both the media and the general public, it became obvious thanks to the photos that the team posted on their own websites home page, that some of the rookies  most notably the teams 7 draft picks  were getting acclimated to their new surroundings and expected roles for the upcoming season.One rookie in particular who appeared to be having a good time getting his feet wet: RB Alvin Kamara, who is expected to become the teams designated scat back in the Saints offensive scheme.