Saints Rookie RB Kamara Wastes No Time Taking “Scat Back” Role



The New Orleans Saints opened their 3-day long 2017 Rookie Mini-Camp yesterday, and although the workout / practice session was closed to both the media and the general public, it became obvious thanks to the photos that the team posted on their own website’s home page, that some of the rookies — most notably the team’s 7 draft picks — were getting acclimated to their new surroundings and expected roles for the upcoming season.



One rookie in particular who appeared to be having a good time “getting his feet wet”: RB Alvin Kamara, who is expected to become the team’s designated ‘scat back’ in the Saints offensive scheme.



