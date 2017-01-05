|
|05-13-2017, 10:16 PM
NFL's top 10 offenses in 2017: Pats, Steelers look scary - Saints 6th
After years of dominance by the defenses of Seattle and Denver, NFL offenses spent last season exposing every alleged dominant defensive unit as paper tigers.
Expect that trend to intensify in 2017, as the league's most explosive offenses treated the offseason as a cutthroat arms race.
Now that free agency and the draft are giving way to OTAs and minicamps, let's examine the hierarchy of offenses.
6) New Orleans Saints
Quarterback: A- | Drew Brees, Chase Daniel, Garrett Grayson
Backfield: A- | Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Travaris Cadet
Receiving corps: B | Michael Thomas, Willie Snead, Ted Ginn Jr., Coby Fleener (TE), Brandon Coleman, Josh Hill (TE), Tommylee Lewis, Corey Fuller
Offensive line: B+ | Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Max Unger, Larry Warford, Zach Strief, Ryan Ramczyk, Senio Kelemete
read more on NFL.com
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
