NFL's top 10 offenses in 2017: Pats, Steelers look scary - Saints 6th



Expect that trend to intensify in 2017, as the league's most explosive offenses treated the offseason as a cutthroat arms race.



Now that free agency and the draft are giving way to OTAs and minicamps, let's examine the hierarchy of offenses.



6) New Orleans Saints

Quarterback: A- | Drew Brees, Chase Daniel, Garrett Grayson



Backfield: A- | Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Travaris Cadet



Receiving corps: B | Michael Thomas, Willie Snead, Ted Ginn Jr., Coby Fleener (TE), Brandon Coleman, Josh Hill (TE), Tommylee Lewis, Corey Fuller



Offensive line: B+ | Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Max Unger, Larry Warford, Zach Strief, Ryan Ramczyk, Senio Kelemete



