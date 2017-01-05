|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I didn't know this Ingram is 3rd all time in Saints history for rushing yards. He needs 30 yards to eclipse George Rogers for 2nd in franchise history. He has a legitimate shot at catching Deuce McAllister for the top ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-14-2017, 08:38 AM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,454
|
Interesting stats on Mark Ingram
I didn't know this
Ingram is 3rd all time in Saints history for rushing yards. He needs 30 yards to eclipse George Rogers for 2nd in franchise history. He has a legitimate shot at catching Deuce McAllister for the top spot eventually, needing 1,858 more rushing yards. His 5.1 yards per carry last year is best all time in franchise history, single season, for a 200 carry minimum.
If you drop the carry minimum to 100, its still 4th best all time in franchise history, behind only Hokie Gajan, Pierre Thomas and Chris Ivory.
Wanna know the list of running backs in the NFL that have more rushing yards than Mark Ingram the last three years? DeMarco Murray, LeVeon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Lamar Miller, Frank Gore. Thats it. Hes 6th in the entire league in rushing yards the last three years. I had one fan tell me just today on twitter that Mark Ingram goes down way too easily. He led the NFL in yards after contact last year. I guess that means every single other back in the NFL sucks even worse when it comes to power?
The Mark Ingram hate has to stop | The Saints Nation
|
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|05-14-2017, 08:52 AM
|#2
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,759
|
Re: Interesting stats on Mark Ingram
Originally Posted by WhoDat!656I personally think Ingram is phenomenal, I think he is the best all round player we've had since PT23.
Never in trouble, always gives 100%, catches just as well as he runs.
|05-14-2017, 09:03 AM
|#3
|
500th Post
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 648
|
Re: Interesting stats on Mark Ingram
I know Ingram doesn't get a lot of love from Saints fans, but, I just keep thinking of Sean Payton saying that the only thing holding Mark Ingram back is Sean Payton.
That tells you he isn't going anywhere. Payton loves him.
|05-14-2017, 09:07 AM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,334
|
Re: Interesting stats on Mark Ingram
It's time for Ingram to get the respect he deserves. The excessive criticism he gets from fans is totally unwarranted. He's done nothing but give 100% and be a total role model off the field.
|05-14-2017, 09:31 AM
|#5
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,454
|
Re: Interesting stats on Mark Ingram
IMO, this play is why so-called Saints fans have no love for Ingram.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82748-interesting-stats-mark-ingram.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Interesting stats on Mark Ingram
|This thread
|Refback
|05-14-2017 08:45 AM
|1