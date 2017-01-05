Interesting stats on Mark Ingram

dizzle88 5000 POSTS! +

Ingram is 3rd all time in Saints history for rushing yards. He needs 30 yards to eclipse George Rogers for 2nd in franchise history. He has a legitimate shot at catching Deuce McAllister for the top spot eventually, needing 1,858 more rushing yards. His 5.1 yards per carry last year is best all time in franchise history, single season, for a 200 carry minimum.



If you drop the carry minimum to 100, its still 4th best all time in franchise history, behind only Hokie Gajan, Pierre Thomas and Chris Ivory.



Wanna know the list of running backs in the NFL that have more rushing yards than Mark Ingram the last three years? DeMarco Murray, LeVeon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Lamar Miller, Frank Gore. Thats it. Hes 6th in the entire league in rushing yards the last three years. I had one fan tell me just today on twitter that Mark Ingram goes down way too easily. He led the NFL in yards after contact last year. I guess that means every single other back in the NFL sucks even worse when it comes to power?



The Mark Ingram hate has to stop | The Saints Nation



Never in trouble, always gives 100%, catches just as well as he runs. I personally think Ingram is phenomenal, I think he is the best all round player we've had since PT23.Never in trouble, always gives 100%, catches just as well as he runs.