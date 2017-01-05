Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints' Mike Nolan on linebacker position battles: 'Competition is going to be there for some time'

Competition typically brings out the best in players. And if it is competition the New Orleans Saints desire, the team will have plenty of position battles on the roster in the months leading to training camp. But no group of players arguably commands the spotlight like the linebacker corps, where the middle, strong side and weak side positions are up for grabs in the Saints' 4-3 base defense.

Competition typically brings out the best in players.

And if it is competition the New Orleans Saints desire, the team will have plenty of position battles on the roster in the months leading to training camp.

But no group of players arguably commands the spotlight like the linebacker corps, where the middle, strong side and weak side positions are up for grabs in the Saints' 4-3 base defense.

"Going into the season, we're going to have competition," coach Sean Payton said. "There won't be any assumed starting positions; there will be very few of those. We've signed players this offseason, we've drafted players to those positions this offseason and we'll try to get the best combination of players out there."

The Saints will have plenty of options to consider in the search for the starting group, of course.



Craig Robertson, Dannell Ellerbe, Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony, Hau'oli Kikaha and Travis Feeney remain on the roster.

The Saints bolstered the group during the offseason with the additions of A.J. Klein and Manti Te'o through free agency and the signing Adam Bighill from the Canadian Football League to a reserve/future contract. New Orleans also used the draft to select Alex Anzalone in the third round, and then signed Sae Tautu as an undrafted free agent.

With numerous players set for battle, linebackers coach Mike Nolan concedes it is too early to forecast how it will work out before the start of the regular season.

"I'm glad about that because the competition is going to be there for some time," said Nolan, who replaced former linebackers coach Joe Vitt. "The addition of Manti and Klein to the group, last year's starting group is back, hopefully Ellerbe can stay healthy and the whole corps, for that matter.

"And then to have drafted Alex, it's like I said, there will be a lot of competition for the three spots, so we're excited about that. And as you all know, the backup linebackers -- or linebackers just in general -- always contribute to the special teams, so hopefully that group helps our football team."

In addition to what currently shapes out as a deep collection of linebackers, the Saints have versatility.

Robertson, who anchored the linebacker corps in 2016 with a team-high 115 tackles (71 solo), recorded one start at the strong side position, seven starts at weak side and seven starts at middle linebacker, where he closed the past season.

Stupar logged four starts at middle linebacker and a start at strong side linebacker, and contributed a team-high 348 snaps on special teams.

Klein, who played the past four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, can play all three linebacker positions in a 4-3 base defense.

read more on NOLA

Re: Saints' Mike Nolan on linebacker position battles: 'Competition is going to be there for some time'
Yeah this linebacker competition will be legit !
