|05-14-2017, 05:49 PM
|#1
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Georgia
Posts: 6,168
Blog Entries: 3
Players Signed
|05-14-2017, 06:28 PM
|#2
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,854
Re: Players Signed
Who?
|05-14-2017, 06:29 PM
|#3
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,182
Re: Players Signed
Don't completely understand the signing of Harbor. Maybe Barnes because of depth.
