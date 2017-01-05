hagan714 LB Mentallity

Mike Nolan intrigued by Stephone Anthony Saints linebacker coach Mike Nolan intrigued by Stephone Anthony





New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Stephone Anthony (50)



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Linebacker Stephone Anthony experienced one of the more stunning falls on the New Orleans Saints' depth chart in 2016.



The former first-round pick went from leading the defense in tackles during his rookie campaign of 2015 to struggling to see playing time after switching from middle linebacker to the strong side the past season.



It remains to be seen what the Saints have in mind for Anthony, who enters his third season, and the veterans won't see the practice field until the start of organized team activities (OTAs) on May 23.



But Anthony has already made an impression on linebackers coach Mike Nolan since the start of the off season workout program.



"We've met a lot," said Nolan, who joined the defensive staff after the Saints parted ways with former linebackers coach Joe Vitt. "I've gotten to know Anthony on a personal level, as well as a football level in meetings, I like him.



"Looking at tape of him, whether it was last year against Tampa Bay where he played the entire football game, whether it was the year before, he made a lot of plays."

