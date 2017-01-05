hagan714 LB Mentallity

Join Date: Dec 2005 Posts: 14,842 Blog Entries: 62

Saints make several roster changes following rookie minicamp New Orleans Saints make several roster changes following rookie minicamp









By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints turned over the bottom of their roster Monday, signing five players and cutting five others.



Among the additions are offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus, a third-round pick in 2012, and undrafted rookie running back Trey Edmunds (Virginia Tech and Maryland).



The Saints also made official the previously reported signings of offensive linemen Khalif Barnes and Drew Iddings and tight end Clay Harbor.



All five of the signees participated in the Saints' rookie minicamp last weekend on a tryout basis.



To make room for the new guys, the Saints waived four players -- wide receiver Ahmad Fulwood, cornerback Anthony Gaitor, offensive tackle Andrew Lauderdale and guard Clint Van Horn -- and terminated the contract of vested veteran safety Shiloh Keo, who re-signed in March on a one-year deal.



LeRibeus, 27, appeared in 28 games with 12 starts for Washington from 2012-15. He was cut before the 2016 season and did not appear in a game last year.

New Orleans Saints make several roster changes following rookie minicamp | NOLA.com By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneThe New Orleans Saints turned over the bottom of their roster Monday, signing five players and cutting five others.Among the additions are offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus, a third-round pick in 2012, and undrafted rookie running back Trey Edmunds (Virginia Tech and Maryland).The Saints also made official the previously reported signings of offensive linemen Khalif Barnes and Drew Iddings and tight end Clay Harbor.All five of the signees participated in the Saints' rookie minicamp last weekend on a tryout basis.To make room for the new guys, the Saints waived four players -- wide receiver Ahmad Fulwood, cornerback Anthony Gaitor, offensive tackle Andrew Lauderdale and guard Clint Van Horn -- and terminated the contract of vested veteran safety Shiloh Keo, who re-signed in March on a one-year deal.LeRibeus, 27, appeared in 28 games with 12 starts for Washington from 2012-15. He was cut before the 2016 season and did not appear in a game last year.