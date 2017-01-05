|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen on the sidelines with players while at North Carolina State. (Photo courtesy NC State Athletics/Greg Forwerck) By Herbie Teope -- Picayune Ryan Nielsen found himself early in the year content to serve as a defensive ...
|05-17-2017, 02:44 PM
Ryan Nielsen fulfills dream to coach in NFL, brings passion to Saints defensive line
Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen on the sidelines with players while at North Carolina State. (Photo courtesy NC State Athletics/Greg Forwerck)
By Herbie Teope -- Picayune
Ryan Nielsen found himself early in the year content to serve as a defensive line coach and run game coordinator for defense at North Carolina State.
But an opportunity to move up materialized in February when the New Orleans Saints showed interest in Nielsen to replace Bill Johnson, who was not retained after the 2016 season.
New Orleans eventually hired the 38-year-old Nielsen on Feb. 9, and the event helped one of the newest members of the team's coaching staff to fulfill a career aspiration.
"I think there's always a dream, there's a goal, maybe one day," Nielsen said. "I was really happy at NC State, but now that I'm here, I look back and the decision was a no-brainer."
A high comfort level throughout the hiring process also contributed to Nielsen's decision to leave North Carolina State.
Full story:Ryan Nielsen fulfills dream to coach in NFL, brings passion to Saints defensive line | NOLA.com
Looks like a good hire. Time to go to work!
We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit. " - Aristotle
|05-17-2017, 03:02 PM
Re: Ryan Nielsen fulfills dream to coach in NFL, brings passion to Saints defensive line
Brilliant minds and all ...
Can a mod remove one of the duplicate threads?
|05-17-2017, 03:30 PM
Re: Ryan Nielsen fulfills dream to coach in NFL, brings passion to Saints defensive line
Heads or tails Guido?
|05-17-2017, 03:31 PM
Re: Ryan Nielsen fulfills dream to coach in NFL, brings passion to Saints defensive line
