Ryan Nielsen fulfills dream to coach in NFL, brings passion to Saints defensive line

Ryan Nielsen found himself early in the year content to serve as a defensive line coach and run game coordinator for defense at North Carolina State.

But an opportunity to move up materialized in February when the New Orleans Saints showed interest in Nielsen to replace Bill Johnson, who was not retained after the 2016 season.

New Orleans eventually hired the 38-year-old Nielsen on Feb. 9, and the event helped one of the newest members of the team's coaching staff to fulfill a career aspiration.

"I think there's always a dream, there's a goal, maybe one day," Nielsen said. "I was really happy at NC State, but now that I'm here, I look back and the decision was a no-brainer."

A high comfort level throughout the hiring process also contributed to Nielsen's decision to leave North Carolina State.

Full Story Here ...
