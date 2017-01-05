|
|
|
05-18-2017, 11:23 AM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,497
|
The secret to making the playoffs
The same-place matchups
09-Detroit/@StL...2-0 playoffs
10-Minnesota/@Dallas...2-0 playoffs
11-NYG/@StL............1-1 playoffs
12-SF/@GB................0-2 no playoffs
13-Dallas/@Chicago......2-0 playoffs
14-SF/@Dallas...............0-2 no playoffs
15-Detroit/@Arizona......0-2 no playoffs
16-Detroit/@NYG............0-2 no playoffs
In years we go 0-2 we have not made the playoffs. So by beating either Washington or LA, we change those odds and fortunately, they are back to back this time.
05-18-2017, 11:44 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,351
|
Re: The secret to making the playoffs
Don't beat me up Will.
|
|
|
|
