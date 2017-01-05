Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page NOLA.com 1,500 yards? 10 TDs? Adrian Peterson's 'incentives' are a joke

1,500 yards? 10 TDs? Adrian Peterson's 'incentives' are a joke

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Need a good laugh? Who doesn't these days, what with Monument Armageddon and the disillusioning week on Capitol Hill? The growing local comedy scene is always a good outlet to blow off steam. Or you could just check out the ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-19-2017, 09:17 PM   #1
Threaded by SmashMouth
I donated, did you?
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,262

Blog Entries: 29
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Need a good laugh?

Who doesn't these days, what with Monument Armageddon and the disillusioning week on Capitol Hill?

The growing local comedy scene is always a good outlet to blow off steam.

Or you could just check out the contract Adrian Peterson signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Talk about the theater of the absurd. This might be the funniest document we've seen in New Orleans since the Three Rs filed their interdiction suit against Tom Benson.



By now, you know Peterson, the former Vikings Pro Bowl running back, signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Saints last month.

What you might not know are the details of the deal, which includes an extra $6.5 million in incentive bonuses.

Incentive bonuses are common in NFL contracts. They're used so often that the NFL Players Association divides them into two types for accounting purposes: Likely To Be Earned (LTBEs); and Not Likely to be Earned (NLTBEs).

Basically, Peterson can roughly double his take-home pay if he rushes for a lot of yards, scores a lot of touchdowns and the Saints make a deep postseason run.

If he rushes for 750 yards next season, he'll receive a $150,000 bonus. If he tops 1,000 yards, it's $250,000. A 1,250-yard rushing season nets him an extra $750,000 and if he runs for 1,500 yards, it's an extra $1 million.

read more on NOLA

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 22726737-large.jpg Views: 0 Size: 28.4 KB ID: 11963  

Views: 0
Reply With Quote
Old 05-19-2017, 09:31 PM   #2
10,000+ Posts!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 10,898
Blog Entries: 5
Re: 1,500 yards? 10 TDs? Adrian Peterson's 'incentives' are a joke
If he helps us win a Superbowl, I don't care if Tom Benson pays him 10 Million.

foreverfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Damn you Payton! | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82814-1-500-yards-10-tds-adrian-petersons-incentives-joke.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
1,500 yards? 10 TDs? Adrian Peterson's 'incentives' are a joke This thread Refback 05-19-2017 09:28 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:41 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts