1,500 yards? 10 TDs? Adrian Peterson's 'incentives' are a joke

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,262

Blog Entries: 29 Rating: (0 votes - average)



Who doesn't these days, what with Monument Armageddon and the disillusioning week on Capitol Hill?



The growing local comedy scene is always a good outlet to blow off steam.



Or you could just check out the contract Adrian Peterson signed with the New Orleans Saints.



Talk about the theater of the absurd. This might be the funniest document we've seen in New Orleans since the Three Rs filed their interdiction suit against Tom Benson.







By now, you know Peterson, the former Vikings Pro Bowl running back, signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Saints last month.



What you might not know are the details of the deal, which includes an extra $6.5 million in incentive bonuses.



Incentive bonuses are common in NFL contracts. They're used so often that the NFL Players Association divides them into two types for accounting purposes: Likely To Be Earned (LTBEs); and Not Likely to be Earned (NLTBEs).



Basically, Peterson can roughly double his take-home pay if he rushes for a lot of yards, scores a lot of touchdowns and the Saints make a deep postseason run.



If he rushes for 750 yards next season, he'll receive a $150,000 bonus. If he tops 1,000 yards, it's $250,000. A 1,250-yard rushing season nets him an extra $750,000 and if he runs for 1,500 yards, it's an extra $1 million.



read more on NOLA Need a good laugh?Who doesn't these days, what with Monument Armageddon and the disillusioning week on Capitol Hill?The growing local comedy scene is always a good outlet to blow off steam.Or you could just check out the contract Adrian Peterson signed with the New Orleans Saints.Talk about the theater of the absurd. This might be the funniest document we've seen in New Orleans since the Three Rs filed their interdiction suit against Tom Benson.By now, you know Peterson, the former Vikings Pro Bowl running back, signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Saints last month.What you might not know are the details of the deal, which includes an extra $6.5 million in incentive bonuses.Incentive bonuses are common in NFL contracts. They're used so often that the NFL Players Association divides them into two types for accounting purposes: Likely To Be Earned (LTBEs); and Not Likely to be Earned (NLTBEs).Basically, Peterson can roughly double his take-home pay if he rushes for a lot of yards, scores a lot of touchdowns and the Saints make a deep postseason run.If he rushes for 750 yards next season, he'll receive a $150,000 bonus. If he tops 1,000 yards, it's $250,000. A 1,250-yard rushing season nets him an extra $750,000 and if he runs for 1,500 yards, it's an extra $1 million.

Attached Thumbnails

