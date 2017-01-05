|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Glad we locked down Nick this off season. He was very disruptive and was a bright spot on defense. Enjoy . YouTube (Short URL) YouTube (Short URL)...
|05-20-2017, 12:21 PM
|#1
Nick Fairley || "Ferocious" ᴴᴰ || 2016 Highlights
Glad we locked down Nick this off season. He was very disruptive and was a bright spot on defense. Enjoy .
