WillSaints81 1000 Posts +

Join Date: Oct 2012 Posts: 3,511

I think I am slowly learning something here Most people on this forum are casual saints fans. You look at the overall picture and not pay attention to specific details. When we lose a game, maybe you just act like we lost and time to move on. Because you are not analytical like me, you do not care to look into why we lost a game.



People like myself, JP, and Hagan probably analyze this offense better than anyone here. Not including the Ingram stuff, we have been right on this offense not doing what it used to.



My posts are all over the place and it leads to me making more erratic posts because I am arguing with those who not do their research or study the game. I cannot argue with unintelligence.