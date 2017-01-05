|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
|05-20-2017, 01:55 PM
Defense vs offense
When it comes to the defense it is what it is. It has to prove it on the field first no matter what. There is no point in arguing over it. But when you sit through many games where the offense is ineffective at moving the ball for entire first halves and three fourths of a game being held to 10 points or less, that is going to be a bigger concern for me.
So it may not be the case next year with the schedule, it does not undo the fact it has been in the past two-three years. No improved defense is going to beat every good offense. We have the worst games for Brees on top of a game or two like that to go with division games. If our run at playoff success hinges on 4-2 and 5-1 division records every year, then we are in trouble. Against three improved teams in a give and take division that's not going to happen. That's why outside opponents are crucial.
|05-20-2017, 02:09 PM
Re: Defense vs offense
WTF are you talking about?! We had the #2 offense scoring 469 points last season, behind only the Falcons who scored 540.
We were ranked second also with 29.3 points per game...
We had the 31st ranked defense; 32nd ranked against the pass(273.8 ypg) and 14th against the run(101.6 ypg)...
Which one is the bigger problem?
For someone who claims to be all about the stats, you sure seem like less than even a casual fan
