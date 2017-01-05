|
Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answer is no. BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM MAY 20, 2017 - 9:42 AM Patrick Peterson thought he knew how to solve Drew Brees. Not permanently, or even ...
Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answer is no.
BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM MAY 20, 2017 - 9:42 AM
Patrick Peterson thought he knew how to solve Drew Brees. Not permanently, or even for a quarter. Just for a moment here and there.
When the Cardinals faced the Saints last season, Brees was coming off a pair of games in which he threw a combined six interceptions. People were concerned. Was Brees hurt? Was he suddenly fading? Naturally, when the Arizona cornerback spoke with New Orleans media before the game, the conversation centered on what was going on with the Saints' offense.
Some of those interceptions were squarely on Brees. He had a few passes jumped and was off the mark on others, but Peterson didn't overreact. He explained that it looked like the Saints’ receivers let the quarterback down on a couple of plays and. And Brees always bounces back, Peterson noted.
Full story:Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answer is no. | Saints | theadvocate.com
Re: Underhill: Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answers is no
Yes. It's the defense that shows up when Drew throws the ball to only one receiver all game. No worries about that now as we traded him to Seattle. If you're wondering how much better he's doing there than he did with us due to Payton and Guido, I'm certain that will guy can tell you.
