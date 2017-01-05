Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Underhill: Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answers is no

Underhill: Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answers is no

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answer is no. BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM MAY 20, 2017 - 9:42 AM Patrick Peterson thought he knew how to solve Drew Brees. Not permanently, or even ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-20-2017, 10:03 PM   #1
Threaded by K Major
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,655

Blog Entries: 1
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answer is no.
BY NICK UNDERHILL | NUNDERHILL@THEADVOCATE.COM MAY 20, 2017 - 9:42 AM



Patrick Peterson thought he knew how to solve Drew Brees. Not permanently, or even for a quarter. Just for a moment here and there.

When the Cardinals faced the Saints last season, Brees was coming off a pair of games in which he threw a combined six interceptions. People were concerned. Was Brees hurt? Was he suddenly fading? Naturally, when the Arizona cornerback spoke with New Orleans media before the game, the conversation centered on what was going on with the Saints' offense.

Some of those interceptions were squarely on Brees. He had a few passes jumped and was off the mark on others, but Peterson didn't overreact. He explained that it looked like the Saints’ receivers let the quarterback down on a couple of plays and. And Brees always bounces back, Peterson noted.

Full story:Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answer is no. | Saints | theadvocate.com
Views: 45
Reply With Quote
Old 05-20-2017, 10:43 PM   #2
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 4,046
Re: Underhill: Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answers is no
Yes. It's the defense that shows up when Drew throws the ball to only one receiver all game. No worries about that now as we traded him to Seattle. If you're wondering how much better he's doing there than he did with us due to Payton and Guido, I'm certain that will guy can tell you.
Seer1 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Defense vs offense | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82821-underhill-there-defensive-coverage-drew-brees-cant-succeed-against-short-answers-no.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 05-20-2017 10:15 PM 1
Underhill: Is there a defensive coverage Drew Brees can't succeed against? The short answers is no This thread Refback 05-20-2017 10:15 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:13 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts