|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Imagine for a second you're the coach... if you had to choose a current Saints player on offense to move to the defense... or vice versa, which would it be? Mark Ingram to LB? Andrus Peat to DE? Michael Thomas ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-21-2017, 10:25 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,265
Blog Entries: 29
|
Offense to Defense or Defense to Offense
Imagine for a second you're the coach... if you had to choose a current Saints player on offense to move to the defense... or vice versa, which would it be?
Mark Ingram to LB?
Andrus Peat to DE?
Michael Thomas to SS?
|
Last edited by SmashMouth; 05-21-2017 at 10:36 PM..
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|05-21-2017, 10:44 PM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,557
|
Re: Offense to Defense or Defense to Offense
Only player I am aware of that had some real success doing it is Pryor. I'm sure there are more but last season he transformed into a damn good WR despite being on a horrible team with revolving QB's. He didn't switch sides either, only position.
I don't see anybody on our team capable jumping on the other side of the ball. It would take 2-3 years to make that leap. Totally different set of skills to not only learn but perfect.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82825-offense-defense-defense-offense.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|05-21-2017 11:12 PM
|1
|Offense to Defense or Defense to Offense
|This thread
|Refback
|05-21-2017 11:00 PM
|1
|Offense to Defense
|This thread
|Refback
|05-21-2017 10:27 PM
|1