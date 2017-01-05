Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Offense to Defense or Defense to Offense

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Imagine for a second you're the coach... if you had to choose a current Saints player on offense to move to the defense... or vice versa, which would it be? Mark Ingram to LB? Andrus Peat to DE? Michael Thomas ...

Old 05-21-2017, 10:25 PM
Offense to Defense or Defense to Offense
Imagine for a second you're the coach... if you had to choose a current Saints player on offense to move to the defense... or vice versa, which would it be?

Mark Ingram to LB?



Andrus Peat to DE?

Michael Thomas to SS?
Re: Offense to Defense or Defense to Offense
Only player I am aware of that had some real success doing it is Pryor. I'm sure there are more but last season he transformed into a damn good WR despite being on a horrible team with revolving QB's. He didn't switch sides either, only position.

I don't see anybody on our team capable jumping on the other side of the ball. It would take 2-3 years to make that leap. Totally different set of skills to not only learn but perfect.
