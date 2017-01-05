|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; JG will be a UFA next season. He's had the injuries, is getting a bit older, and hasn't produced with Seattle at the level he did with Brees. Any chance we wind up with JG back on the team next ...
|
|
|05-22-2017, 04:57 PM
|
|
Jimmy Graham return in 2018?
JG will be a UFA next season. He's had the injuries, is getting a bit older, and hasn't produced with Seattle at the level he did with Brees. Any chance we wind up with JG back on the team next season? None of the TEs we have can do what he could (but they can block). I expect he will try to have a statement year this season. It may not happen though.
|
|
|
|
|
