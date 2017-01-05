|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter That's a lot of cuts in one day....
|
|
|05-23-2017, 08:50 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,282
Blog Entries: 29
|
Owners approve only one cut day, from 90 to 53
That's a lot of cuts in one day.
|
|
|
|
