|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Two Pro Bowlers and a longtime vital staff member will comprise this year's New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame class with Jonathan Vilma, Carl Nicks and Jay Romig to be inducted later this year. Vilma served as the leader of ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-23-2017, 10:15 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,283
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Two Pro Bowlers and a longtime vital staff member will comprise this year's New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame class with Jonathan Vilma, Carl Nicks and Jay Romig to be inducted later this year.
Vilma served as the leader of the Saints defense at middle linebacker once the Jets traded him to New Orleans in 2008. His impact on the unit was instantaneous.
He helped guide a defensive resurgence in 2009 as the unit became a force in creating turnovers and sacking the quarterback. Vilma combined for 110 tackles in 2009, along with two sacks and three interceptions. He earned his second of three Pro Bowl seasons as a result.
read more on NOLA
|
Views: 31
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|05-23-2017, 11:06 PM
|#2
|
Hou Saints Fan
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,821
|
Re: Jonathan Vilma, Carl Nicks headline Saints' 2017 Hall of Fame class
Great news, both beyond deserve it. I've always wondered what would of happened to the Saints and Nicks if he had stayed with the team and not gone to TB
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82860-jonathan-vilma-carl-nicks-headline-saints-2017-hall-fame-class.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Jonathan Vilma, Carl Nicks headline Saints' 2017 Hall of Fame class
|This thread
|Refback
|05-23-2017 10:44 PM
|1