Jonathan Vilma, Carl Nicks headline Saints' 2017 Hall of Fame class

Two Pro Bowlers and a longtime vital staff member will comprise this year's New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame class with Jonathan Vilma, Carl Nicks and Jay Romig to be inducted later this year.

Vilma served as the leader of the Saints defense at middle linebacker once the Jets traded him to New Orleans in 2008. His impact on the unit was instantaneous.



He helped guide a defensive resurgence in 2009 as the unit became a force in creating turnovers and sacking the quarterback. Vilma combined for 110 tackles in 2009, along with two sacks and three interceptions. He earned his second of three Pro Bowl seasons as a result.

Great news, both beyond deserve it. I've always wondered what would of happened to the Saints and Nicks if he had stayed with the team and not gone to TB
