A 'Who Dat' history: The story behind the New Orleans Saints rallying cry By Mike Scott, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and
|05-24-2017, 06:55 AM
A 'Who Dat' history: The story behind the New Orleans Saints rallying cry
By Mike Scott, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with the adoption by the New Orleans Saints fan base of the "Who Dat" chant.
THEN: It was fall 1983, and as part of a prep sports preview package for WVUE-TV, sports anchor Ken Berthelot and photographer Avis Landry captured video of the St. Augustine High School Purple Knights football team engaging in a daily pre-practice chant. Meant to psych the team up, it went, "Who dat?! Who dat?! Who dat talk about beatin' St. Aug?" When WVUE sports director Ron Swoboda saw it, he knew they had something special. "I thought, 'I love this cheer. We've got to play this a few times during the week,'" Swoboda said in a 2010 interview with The Times-Picayune. The package first aired on Sept. 1, 1983. It was immediately clear that Swoboda wasn't the only one taken with it. Three days later, it could be heard echoing through the Superdome for the New Orleans Saints' home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. It has yet to cease.
NOW: Since that 1983 season, cries of "Who Dat?!" have become a key part of Saints fan culture, with opposing teams being showered by it routinely. In 2010, Saints quarterback Drew Brees codified its game-day usage with the introduction of what has become a pre-game ritual: After the coin toss, a pre-determined player or guest will raise his or her hand over their head on the field. When they drop their hand, that's the cue for everyone in the Superdome to launch into three thundering rounds of the "Who Dat" chant.
TRI-via
Fun read for those of us who were live and kicking at the start
