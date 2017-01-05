Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
05-24-2017
Artifact at HOUDATS Mudbugs
The first game program guide someone brought, there was a Mickey Mouse and a Magic Kingdom castle in the water on the lower half of the cover.

Pretty sure that was about Disney World choosing Orlando instead of New Orleans. It was right about the same time frame that all went down:

The Disney Corporation was already lining up parcels of property on New Orleans’ North Shore for their second park. The then little town of Orlando, Florida offered Disney everything while Louisiana’s politicians demanded everything. After a while, Walt Disney realized Orlando would always “give” to him and his company, while New Orleans and its seedy leaders would always be asking for something. Florida offered Disney major incentives while Louisiana had its hand out. The savvy Disney went to Florida and the rest is history.

I see no other explanation for that odd art work on the program guide and it was the late 60's, same timeframe.
