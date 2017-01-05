|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
Saints see same old Adrian Peterson
Fullback John Kuhn saw a lot of Adrian Peterson while Kuhn was with the Packers watching Peterson run against the Green Bay defense as a member of the Vikings.
The two players are now part of the same backfield in New Orleans, something Kuhn said on Thursday that he dreamed about while standing on the opposite sideline. Kuhn also said that Peterson looks like that player despite the passage of time and accumulation of injuries over the years.
He looks the same way he looked when I was watching him from the other sideline for all those years, Kuhn said, via ESPN.com. He looks like the same old AP, and Im just excited to see him in the same team colors.
One difference from the same old AP in Thursdays practice was the way he factored into the offense as a receiver, something he didnt do much in Minnesota. Coach Sean Payton said he looked comfortable and was on top of the protections, which are important traits for Peterson to have if hes going to play a lot in an offense with Drew Brees at quarterback.
